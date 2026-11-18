THE HIGH COURT has ruled against Elon Musk and X Holdings Corp in their attempt to have a Coimisiún na Meán investigation halted.

Musk and his company X Holdings Corp, the parent company of X, brought a judicial review case seeking to overturn a decision allowing the media regulator to investigate the service provider of X over suspected contraventions of the Digital Services Regulation.

Coimisiún na Meán is investigating whether the provider of X breached Article 20 of the regulation – which requires platforms to offer an effective internal complaint-handling system.

The regulator sent the investigation notice to X Internet Unlimited Company (XIUC) – and also X Holdings Corp and Musk.

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This means that if the media regulator finds that the service provider of X did break provisions in the Digital Services Regulation, X Holdings Corp and Musk would also be liable, rather than just XIUC.

The main argument of Musk and X Holdings Corp was that XIUC is the only provider of X in the EU and the media regulator didn’t have the power to investigate X Holdings Corp and Musk as well.

They argued that the regulator must first prove X Holdings Corp and Musk are the providers of X in the EU before they could start the investigation.

However, at the High Court today, Judge Barry O’Donnell held that it is not unlawful for An Coimisiún na Meán to commence an investigation.

The judge cited a December 2025 decision of the European Commission which found X Holdings Corp and Musk are part of the ‘provider’ of X in the EU.

Today’s High Court decision means that the temporary halt on the investigation has ended, and the probe can now resume.