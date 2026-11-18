GRAND THEFT AUTO VI has been called “a game of staggering scope” as it received universally positive reviews from critics.

Metacritic, a website which aggregates reviews from leading critics, shows that GTA VI has a near perfect 99/100 score, based on 147 reviews.

Round-up score of reviews on Metacritic Metacritic Metacritic

The latest instalment in the blockbuster video game series will be released worldwide on 19 November at midnight in each territory.

GTA VI returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments of the series.

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after “an easy score goes wrong”, leaving them “forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive”.

Awarding the game five stars, The Guardian wrote that Rockstar Games, the company behind the franchise, has “created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen.”

It added: “Leonida is so lifelike that at times it beggars belief, so vast that it feels overwhelming, and outside the story missions you can do whatever you please.”

Video gaming website IGN also gave the game a glowing review for its detailed open world and its high-stakes game play.

The reviewer wrote: “Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, GTA 6 has not stopped astonishing me since I started it.

“I regularly find myself in love with video games, but it’s extraordinarily rare that I find myself in complete awe of them.”

Forbes gave another positive review, highlighting the “fantastic” lead characters of Jason and Lucia.

The reviewer wrote: “Between them, I can’t say I’ve ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share. It’s not a side storyline as we’d see in many other RPGs; it’s central to the entire concept of the game.”

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The publication also praised the game for its character animation and “well-written, authentic-sounding dialogue”.

The Washington Post described GTA VI as an “astonishing American epic”, with its reviewer calling it the “most extraordinary game I’ve ever reviewed”.

“It is the first game since the early 3D days to make me wonder about the possibilities,” said Washington Post digital culture critic Gene Park.

“Its narrative and game design bends to the player, offering overwhelming choices.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most extraordinary game I've ever reviewed. It is the first game since the early 3D days to make me wonder about the possibilities. Its narrative and game design bends to the player, offering overwhelming choices. https://t.co/Js3ZYN7AG0 — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 18, 2026

Vice also gave a glowing review, praising the highly detailed nature of GTA VI’s open world and “groundbreaking gameplay innovations”.

They wrote: “Very rarely does an entertainment property the size of Grand Theft Auto VI live up to the insane hype that has been forced upon it. However, GTA 6 is not only the best game Rockstar has made to date, but it’s also the most impressive open world game ever released.”

Another glowing review came from Bloomberg.com who called GTA VI a “masterpiece”, adding: “Few games are so technically impressive, so close to photorealism when the sun is setting and the light hits the Vice City skyline just right. Few games are this consistently hilarious.”

Grand Theft Auto VI costs €79.99, with an Ultimate Edition priced at €99.99.

Pre-orders began on 25 June, with the game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Players who have pre-ordered the game digitally can already pre-load it ahead of its release on 19 November.

Meanwhile, PlayStation has reminded players that a PS5 system software update is required before playing GTA VI.

Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19. — PlayStation Support US (@PS_Support_US) November 18, 2026

“Players should download this update prior to midnight on 19 November so that they’re ready to play on launch day,” it advised.

-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper