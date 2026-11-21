EVERY WEEKEND, OUR political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking.

Irish politics settled back into its usual rhythm this week after the EPC conference in Dublin dominated proceedings last week.

It was a week that saw issues in the health service come to the fore, while the debate over the triple lock bubbles on.

Towards the end of the week, a surprise increase in school transport costs also gave the opposition a fresh reason to criticise the government.

Here is our rundown of the political winners and losers of the week.

Winners

The Labour Party

Leader of the Labour Party Ivana Bacil (centre) and Marie Sherlock (L) Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

It was a good week for the Labour Party across the board for their work on the Cork University Hospital debacle.

On Wednesday, Labour TDs Marie Sherlock and Eoghan Kenny, along with Labour senator Laura Harmon, worked well together in the Oireachtas Health Committee, probing HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor on the HSE’s response to top CUH staff raising concerns about patient safety and staffing levels.

Kenny’s persistent questioning resulted in O’Connor refusing to say if Andy Phillips, the head of the HSE in the South West, is in a tenable position.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik then picked up the mantle in the Dáil for Leaders’ Questions, where she probed Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the matter.

Bacik summed the situation up succinctly when she told him that it looked as though “official Ireland” has been engaged in what looks like a “witch-hunt” of CUH chief executive Jennifer Kearney.

Bacik made the point that Kearney was ethically obliged to raise her concerns and that she’s now being “pilloried” for it.

“And this begs the question: Does the government want to silence those who speak out about failings in the health service? Because the debacle has already had a chilling effect,” the Labour leader said.

Credit where it is due also to the Social Democrats, particularly Pádraig Rice, Liam McQuaid and Cian O’Callaghan, as well as Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, David Cullinane, for their consistent work on the issues at CUH too.

Jennifer Kearney

Chief executive of Cork University Hospital Jennifer Kearney IHCA IHCA

And while we are still on CUH, Kearney is on our list of winners this week too.

As Bacik said in the Dáil, the head of the Cork hospital went through official channels to raise her concerns about staffing levels before she wrote her letter to HSE management in August.

Since then, she has been subjected to heavy media focus and pushback from the Minister for Health as well as the HSE leadership for raising her concerns.

History has taught us that very often people who put their head above the parapet in this country pay a high price for it.

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In this case, Kearney was simply doing her job and appears to have her patients’ and staff’s welfare at the forefront of her actions.

That should be commended.

Losers

Hildegarde Naughton

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton Alamy Alamy

There was consternation in Leinster House on Thursday over the news that secondary school transport fees are to be significantly – and we mean significantly - hiked from next September.

Currently, fees are €100 for the year but will increase to €350 per child for the 2027-2028 academic year.

Meanwhile, the maximum family charge will rise from €220 to €650.

The move comes after transport fees doubled for primary school children last year.

The service is operated by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education and Youth, which funds the scheme and sets the transport fees.

This means the buck stops with Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton on this one.

In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, a 250% increase in the price of getting your kids to school is a tough one for any minister to try and stand over.

Martin Heydon

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon Alamy Alamy

There has been a renewed focus on the greyhound racing industry in Ireland in recent weeks after the independent Oireachtas Parliamentary Budgetary Office (PBO) published a report on ”Ireland’s costly love affair with greyhounds’.

The report questioned the long-term sustainability of the industry, which receives approximately €20 million in funding annually from the Department of Agriculture, and asked if this State intervention is ”simply arresting the inevitable collapse” of the sector.

According to the PBO report, the €20 million State subsidy made up half the sector’s income in 2024.

The report also pointed to a high mortality rate for racing dogs.

This was backed up by figures provided to the Public Accounts Committee last week by the body responsible for the control and regulation of the greyhound industry, which showed that two-thirds of the racing greyhounds born between 2021 and 2024 have died.

That’s over 8,000 dogs dead before the age of five, when greyhounds have a life expectancy of between 10 and 14 years.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon defended the funding given to the sector and argued that the investment is part of the government’s commitment to “supporting rural communities”.

Now, one might argue that a good way to support rural communities is to not increase children’s bus fares by 250%, but it would seem the government has different priorities.

What do you make of the chosen winners and losers this week?