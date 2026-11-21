BELFAST JOURNALIST DAVID McKittrick, who extensively documented The Troubles, has died aged 77.

McKittrick also wrote a book called Lost Lives, which told the story of the men, women and children who lost their lives in The Troubles.

It was first published in 1999 and was co-authored by Seamus Kelters, Brian Feeney and Chris Thornton.

The book won the Ewart-Biggs Memorial Prize for the promotion of peace and understanding in 2000.

In a post on Instagram, journalist Eamonn Mallie said: “My colleague and co-author David died in the early hours of this morning.

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Eamonn Mallie / Instagram Eamonn Mallie / Instagram / Instagram

“He is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Kerry and Julie. Ní fheicfimid a leithéid de David arís mar iriseoir cló.”

Mallie and McKittrick wrote The Fight for Peace: The Secret Story behind the Irish Peace Process, which was published in 1996.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP paid tribute to McKittrick, describing him as “the outstanding journalist reporting in Northern Ireland throughout the Troubles.”

“Calm, empathetic and rigorous, he combined exceptional integrity with an unrivalled network of contacts. Throughout decades of conflict, he preserved his humanity and remained true to his moral compass.

“He leaves behind a remarkable body of work through the Irish Times, the Independent, The Economist and electronic media, which helped people understand the reality of Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

“My thoughts are with David’s family, friends and former colleagues at this sad time.”

Fellow journalists have also paid tribute, including Northern Ireland Editor of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent, Sam McBride, who described him as “the definition of fairness” and “exceptionally perceptive”.

“David McKittrick was a journalistic giant from that generation of reporters who transcended their backgrounds to dispassionately report the hell of the Troubles,” he wrote in an X post.