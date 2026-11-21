A BRITISH SWIMMER who swam in the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the environmental consequences of war said that vessels were “engulfed in flames” as he completed the swim.

“Just 30 minutes after I began swimming, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away. The explosions rocked the sea around me,” Pugh wrote in a post on X.

“Over the following days, I witnessed further attacks on commercial shipping and saw vessels engulfed in flames.”

“Oil tankers, gas carriers and other merchant ships are being attacked, day after day. The environmental consequences of this war will last for generations.”

Pugh, who is also the UN Environment Programme’s “patron of the oceans”, swam in parts of the strait close to Oman’s coastline over three days in the past week to publicise his message.

He completed a total 15-kilometre (9.3-mile) swim, starting from the Musandam Peninsula and rounding part of the Cape of Hormuz, both located in Oman.

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I have just completed a three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz to draw attention to the devastating environmental consequences of war. Just 30 minutes after I began swimming, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away. The explosions rocked the sea around me. Over the following days, I witnessed further attacks on commercial shipping and saw vessels engulfed in flames. War causes immense human suffering. Lives are lost, families are torn apart, and homes are destroyed. But there is another casualty that receives far too little attention: nature itself. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited. Towering mountains rise above spectacular fjords. There are coral reefs and mangrove forests, and waters home to dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs. It is one of the great natural wonders of the world. Yet this extraordinary place is now caught in the middle of a war. Oil tankers, gas carriers and other merchant ships are being attacked. The environmental consequences will last for decades. My message is simple: Stop the fighting. Open the Strait. Clean up the pollution. Please help share this message. #HormuzSwim — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) November 21, 2026

Iran sits on the other side of the strait, which is 39 kilometres across at its shortest span.

Iran began blockading the waterway and targeting ships in the area following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict in February.

“The Strait of Hormuz is far more than a vital shipping route. It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited,” Pugh said.

“Dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs live in these waters. It is one of the great natural wonders of the world,” he said.

Pugh has previously undertaken high-profile swims in Antarctica, the North Pole and the Red Sea to advocate for rivers clean enough to swim and fish in safely.

“My message is simple: Stop the fighting, Open the Strait, Clean up the pollution,” he added.

With reporting by AFP