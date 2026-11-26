DUBLIN GROCER LITTLE Italy, which has sold and supplied Italian food and wine in Smithfield since 1976, will close down in the new year.

Sisters and business partners Bettina and Marisa Rabbitte announced that the store would cease trading in January as their landlord will be redeveloping the building. The business must vacate the property by 31 January and this has led to the “difficult decision”, they said.

The business began back in 1976 as their parents Sylvester Rabbitte and Anna Senezio’s joint venture, the company’s website sets out.

Senezio, who was from Italy, had worked in her parents’ business, the former Pillar Ice Cream Parlour on O’Connell Street, in the 1960s. Rabbitte sold food produce to the ice cream shop, and the two began a relationship.

The sisters said that Sylvester grew to appreciate the Italian way of life and its food and culture in time spent in Italy on business and visiting Anna’s Italian hometown.

“In the 1970s Sylvester exported produce to Scotland, the Italian fast-food businesses there being an important customer at that time,” Marisa Rabbitte said previously, “and then brought Italian foods back from Scotland for our own family use.”

The idea emerged of importing produce directly from Italy. Their first Italian retail food business was born. In its early days, it largely supplied food and wine for the Italian community living in Dublin at the time, the sisters said.

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Sisters Bettina and Marisa Rabbitte made the announcement on Wednesday. Little Italy Little Italy

By 1990, the business was renamed Little Italy. The frenzy of Italia 90 is credited with the explosion of appreciation for Italian food in Ireland.

“The love affair between Italy and Ireland was brought to a whole new level whereby the Irish supporters returned with a newfound appetite for Italian food and culture,” Little Italy’s website says.

Marisa recalled selling antipasti platters, cheeses and wine at RDS World Cup events during the spell of Ireland’s best-ever performance in the football tournament.

“People were having Italian-themed parties in their homes, while restaurants and bars were also getting into the Italian spirit,” she said. “It was a brilliant time and Italian food became more popular than ever.”

Three years later, it moved to its current premises on North King Street in Smithfield.

Anna passed away in 1996, and her husband Sylvester in 2020, but the sisters said they were determined to carry on their legacy.

In an online post announcing the shop’s closure, Marisa and Bettina thanked their customers and staff for “an unforgettable 50 years”.

“A little piece of Italy, a lifetime of memories, friendships and special moments.

“As we prepare to close our doors, we hope to see as many of you as possible over the coming weeks to say goodbye and thank you in person.

“Thank you for being part of our journey. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Grazie di cuore!”