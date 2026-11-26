SACKED HSE CHIEF executive Anne O’Connor has been invited to attend a mediation process by her former employer, the High Court has heard.

It comes after O’Connor confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that she had instructed solicitors “to challenge my unlawful termination and to protect my good name and reputation”.

It was anticipated that an ex-parte application, where only one party is present in court, would be made this morning notifying the HSE of her intention to take legal action over her removal.

But at the High Court this morning, Lorna Lynch SC, acting for O’Connor, told Mr Justice Brian Cregan that a letter was received by O’Connor this morning from solicitors acting on behalf of the HSE inviting her to take part in a mediation process.

O’Connor was not present in court.

Lynch told the judge that she had emailed the registrar to inform the court of the planned ex-parte application, but that no application had yet been made.

She said an application was not going to be made this morning and that she was awaiting further instructions.

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“Matters have moved on as of this morning,” she said.

Judge Cregan told Lynch that if she wished to come back to court after receiving further instructions, she could do so.

O’Connor has disputed a statement by the HSE board about her dismissal after nine months in the top job, saying it “wrongly gives the impression that I was aware that I was in an employment process”.

“On the contrary, the HSE disciplinary or probation policy were never mentioned to me during my employment,” she said.

She said she had two routine objectives meetings in June and October and that she was unaware that she had been placed in an “escalated process” to evaluate her performance.

“Until a Teams call with the Chair of the Board of the HSE at 7.30am on Saturday morning, I did not know I was at risk of losing of my job,” she said.

“During that call I was told that I could resign or that my employment would be terminated at 11am.”

O’Connor also said she was unaware that Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris knew about this process.

Her sacking has caused a political storm this week, with the opposition hitting out at the government over the matter and questioning what Carroll MacNeill knew about O’Connor’s dismissal before it was made public on Monday.

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Carroll MacNeill has expressed full confidence in the HSE board. But the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have stopped short of doing the same, with both stating that the board needed to share more information surrounding O’Connor’s dismissal.

Asked this morning whether the HSE board has his backing in its decision to terminate O’Connor’s contract in the manner in which it did, Harris said: “I’m not going to be judge and jury in relation to that until the information is put in the public domain.”

He said that he, the Taoiseach and the health minister believe that the HSE board should appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding O’Connor’s dismissal.

The board has since accepted an invitation to attend the committee next Wednesday.

Harris also commented that some of the information that’s emerged in recent days as to how O’Connor was dismissed from her post causes “concern… in terms of basic decency”.

In Brussels this morning, the Taoiseach reiterated his position that there is a need for the “full facts” of the circumstances surrounding the board’s decision to sack O’Connor.

“We do need to know in respect of process, and the statement by Anne O’Connor yesterday is a serious statement which raises significant issues,” Martin told media on the way into a meeting of the Special European Council.

He said the reasons behind the decision are a matter of “significant public interest”.