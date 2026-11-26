A MAN IN his 40s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Longford shortly after midnight.

The fatal collision happened on the N4 at Ballynagoshen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, shortly after 12am.

A man in his 40s, who was the sole occupant of one of the cars involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Advertisement

A man in his 20s, who was the sole occupant of the other car, was taken to the Midlands Hospital Tullamore to be treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed for technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were on the N4 in the area between 11.45pm and 12.15am are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.