GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

HSE

1. HSE CEO Anne O’Connor was “inexplicably forced” to pull out of attending the Irish Hospital Consultants Association annual conference last month.

EU budget

2. EU leaders are set to clash later over the bloc’s next long-term budget and aid to Ukraine as a French ultimatum and German pressure raise the stakes before the two-day meeting in Brussels.

Egypt

3. A fire erupted in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people, the health ministry said, after a fuel truck reportedly overturned on a packed highway.

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Women’s safety

4. New data shows 20% of women in Ireland have felt unsafe while walking in their area alone or with others in the last 12 months – in comparison to just 11% of men.

Iowa

5. The US Army detonated a massive cache of toxic explosives stored in a tiny Iowa farming town Wednesday, saying the materials were too unstable to move and warning residents to shelter from a potential cloud of lead dust.

Trump tariffs

6. The United States announced another wave of proposed tariffs today on 14 economies, including the European Union and China.

Online Shopping

7. Close to half of Irish shoppers have encountered a suspected online scam in the past year, while one in eight reported losing money after paying for an item online that did not arrive or was purchased through a fraudulent website or seller.

RIP

8. Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor died aged 65. His family posted a statement on Instagram this evening, saying that he had died after a “long and courageous battle with prostate cancer”.

Thanksgiving Day Parade

9. New York postponed the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday over fears of extreme weather, a first in the event’s 100-year history, as a major storm gathers steam on the US East Coast.