THE NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP reaches its conclusion in London, with Ireland facing the Wallabies on Friday night and France taking on the wounded Springboks in Sunday’s showpiece. There are a couple of huge games in the Premier League on Sunday, as Everton host Liverpool in a Merseyside Derby and Arsenal take on Man City. The UK Championship takes place in snooker, plus there are two tasty club provincial deciders on offer on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO