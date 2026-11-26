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THE NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP reaches its conclusion in London, with Ireland facing the Wallabies on Friday night and France taking on the wounded Springboks in Sunday’s showpiece. There are a couple of huge games in the Premier League on Sunday, as Everton host Liverpool in a Merseyside Derby and Arsenal take on Man City. The UK Championship takes place in snooker, plus there are two tasty club provincial deciders on offer on Sunday afternoon.
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