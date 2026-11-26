VICTOR HUGO FAMOUSLY wrote, “No army can stop an idea whose time has come.”

It is a powerful, defiant line. When we look at the world around us today, we badly need that kind of defiance.

Across Ireland, and indeed across the globe, we are living through an era of unprecedented disruption. Rising temperatures, transformative technologies and shifting demographics are rewriting everything, from how we live and work, to how we relate to and care for one another.

If you follow the daily news, it is easy to feel that the destination is already decided for us. It can feel as though we are drifting from crisis to crisis, toward a future that is inevitably more divided, less connected, and less sustainable.

Yet, the scale of the challenge is only ever half the story.

In every community across Ireland, there are people who refuse to accept that this future is pre-determined. They haven’t just read about our biggest social challenges; they have lived them, or worked on the front lines to alleviate them. Instead of seeing inevitable decline, they see an opportunity to intervene in new ways. They are building innovative, practical solutions to the defining problems of our time. We call them social entrepreneurs.

The work of a social entrepreneur

Of course, many of these changemakers would never claim that title for themselves. They are simply the “doers”. The people with their heads down in local organisations and communities, quietly trying to fix what is broken.

Too often, self-doubt stops them from sharing their vision or taking that crucial first step. Yet those who do step forward rarely find a runway, instead they are frequently met with barriers, apathy and without a pathway to guide them a chronic lack of early-stage backing to turn a promising idea into a lasting reality.

This brings us back to Victor Hugo. History loves the romance of an unstoppable idea, as if good intentions simply triumph on their own. They don’t. An idea whose time has come is only unstoppable when we get behind the leader carrying it, when we back them early, take a calculated risk on their potential, and give them the fuel to scale.

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I know this because I lived it. When I was 19 years old and setting up AsIAm, Ireland’s Autism Charity, few would have bet on its success. I knew very little about running an organisation, measuring impact, or building a theory of change. What I had was an idea whose time had come, a vision for a more inclusive Ireland for Autistic people. Because Social Entrepreneurs Ireland believed in me and took that early risk, 14 years later, AsIAm has a national footprint, driving real change in every single county in Ireland.

I am far from alone. Since 2004, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland has backed over 660 innovators tackling everything from cyber safety to food waste. Household names that have transformed Irish society, like the Irish Men’s Shed Association, FoodCloud and The Shona Project, all started as ideas that needed someone to take a chance on them.

Making a real impact

This week, we are proud to continue that legacy by introducing our 2026 Impact Awardees. Drawn from four counties across both urban and rural Ireland, these leaders are taking on challenges as diverse as disability unemployment and the circular economy.

Over the next nine months, we are providing €100,000 in trust-based funding, but even more critically, we are giving them the mentorship, network and community they need to make their ideas unstoppable.

Yet we know the current number of social entrepreneurs we reach and the level of support we can provide is simply not enough. For every social entrepreneur and organisation on our programmes, we have to turn down a multiple of leaders and innovations. That is a missed opportunity for our society.

In Ireland, we rightly celebrate commercial entrepreneurship as the engine of our economic prosperity. When a business founder spots a gap in the market, they are met with a sophisticated ecosystem of state agencies, investors, grants and pathways designed to help them scale at home and abroad.

It is time we matched that ambition for our society.

There is still far too little sustainable, early-stage support for people solving social problems. As the pace of change accelerates, the opportunities to harness new technologies and bold thinking for the common good are growing just as fast. To seize them, we must match the strategic focus we give to economic entrepreneurs with an equal commitment to social entrepreneurs.

We must actively seek out these leaders, listen to what they actually need, and back them before the rest of the world catches up.

Because when we give the right leaders the right support at the right moment, Victor Hugo is proven right: there is no force on earth that can stop an idea whose time has come.

Adam Harris is the chief executive of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and former CEO of AsIAm.