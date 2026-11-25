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A STATUS YELLOW fog warning has been issued for 17 counties.
The warning is in place from 9pm this evening to 8am tomorrow morning.
Met Éireann is warning of areas of dense fog and hazardous travelling conditions, as well as poor visibility.
The warning is in place for all counties in Connacht, as well as Cavan, Clare, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, and Westmeath.
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