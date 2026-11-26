NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Harris and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency services personnel beside wreckage of tanker truck following fire in the Al-Waraq neighbourhood.

#EU BUDGET EU leaders are “light years” away from making a deal on the bloc’s next long-term budget and aid to Ukraine, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters in Brussels.

#EGYPT A fire erupted in Cairo after a fuel truck reportedly overturned on a packed highway, killing at least 31 people.

#TOXIC EXPLOSIVES The US army detonated a massive cache of toxic explosives stored in a tiny Iowa farming town, saying the materials were too unstable to move and warning residents to shelter from a potential cloud of lead dust.

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PARTING SHOT

U2 performed at the first-ever “Thanksgiving Eve” NFL game in Los Angeles last night.

U2 were chosen as the half-time entertainment for this occasion, and before they took to the stage, a choir sang the lyrics to I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

The band then opened their mini-set with Sunday Bloody Sunday, which focuses mainly on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry.

Bono told the packed crowd, “Thank you for having us”, before singing a version of Sunday Bloody Sunday that included a snippet of Stop! In the Name of Love by The Supremes.

From there, U2 paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton and performed Torn.

You can read the full piece here.