A FERRY ROUTE between Cork and Boulogne-sur-Mer in France will stop sailings from tomorrow.

Ferry company Hibernia Line made the announcement today.

In a statement, they said: “We regret the inconvenience caused by the cessation of services.

“Hibernia Line acknowledges, and would like to thank, its staff, customers and all who supported the business since its inception.

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“In particular, the company acknowledges the significant and unwavering support of its investors.”

The company said that passengers with tickets on future sailings will receive a full refund “as a matter of priority”.

They said that trade suppliers will also be paid in full for all goods and services provided to the company.

Further details on the passenger refund procedures are available on the Hibernia Line website.

The Hibernia Line had its first sailing in June this year.