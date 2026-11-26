A CAREER CRIMINAL who was the ringleader of a gang that kidnapped and tortured Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney has appealed to the Supreme Court in his long-running challenge against the legitimacy of his conviction.

In December 2021, the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court convicted Alan Harte (45) of committing serious harm to and falsely imprisoning Lunney in 2019. The court sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Harte, formerly of Island Quay Apartments, East Wall, Dublin, had what the sentencing judge said was a “ringleader” role in the kidnap and torture of Lunney at a yard in Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on 17 September 2019.

Harte and others abducted Lunney near his home, forced him into the boot of a car and brought him to a container where they stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, beat him and carved the letters QIH into his chest with a Stanley knife.

They threatened him and his family and told him to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Harte inflicted most of Lunney’s serious injuries, including the knife wounds to his face and torso.

Harte challenged his conviction at the High Court and Court of Appeal, arguing that the three judges may have returned a majority rather than unanimous verdict. He also raised an issue that where a person is convicted by the Special Criminal Court, they are not informed whether the court’s verdict is unanimous or by majority.

Harte has now made an application to the Supreme Court against the Special Criminal Court, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General.

Harte’s lawyers today submitted to the Supreme Court that he was entitled to the same trial in a non-jury court as an accused would receive in a jury court in terms of the numbers required for any majority verdict.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Harte, said a guilty verdict delivered by a jury had to be delivered at a minimum of ten-to-two, in contrast to a Special Criminal Court judgment which could be possibly delivered by two-to-one.

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It is submitted that Harte’s conviction could be at risk of being unlawful and unequal if compared to the numbers required for a 12-member jury verdict.

He submitted that a case before a jury was therefore more difficult to prove and said the three-judge court has a “lower” threshold for any verdict.

O’Higgins said that judges were obliged in law to collectively give reasoning for their judgments, as opposed to a jury, who retain anonymity and are only charged to find a ‘not guilty’ or ‘guilty’ verdict.

The applicant submits that there is no rational basis for withholding whether the verdict of a three-judge court is unanimous or by majority, and that the unequal treatment of the applicant breaches the Constitution.

O’Higgins submits that a dissenting judge in a two-to-one guilty verdict delivered by a Special Criminal Court would not be in line with what he described as “the gold standard” of the higher majority sought in jury trials.

Counsel also said there was a “lack of transparency”, as the three-judge court does not have to acknowledge in public if a decision was unanimous or by majority.

He added that a dissenting judge’s published opinion could be used in an appeal against conviction. He further suggested that the weight apportioned to a verdict would be at a lower level where only two judges, rather than at least 10 jurors, had agreed.

Remy Farrell SC, for the State, said it was “a leap” to suggest that jury trials were a “template” for other courts and that “fundamental fairness is not the exclusive province of jury trials”.

He said the comparison of jury trials to non-jury trials was a question of applicability before the Supreme Court but submitted the comparison to be “inapposite”.

He said the overriding existing concept of a fair trial, as enshrined in the Constitution, is applied throughout all modes of trial.

O’Higgins said the appeal was based on equality, transparency and fair legal procedures.

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment in the matter.