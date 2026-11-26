THE GAMBLING REGULATOR has initiated High Court proceedings against an Irish betting tipster’s company.

The action has been filed on the grounds of the “provision or advertising of unlicensed gambling activity”, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) said.

Pro Sports Advice Limited, founded by social media personality Rob Heneghan, had proceedings against it filed in the High Court by the GRAI on Wednesday.

Heneghan set up the company in 2019. His personal website states that he became a professional gambler in 2013, leaving “everything behind” to bet full-time on horses.

The punter regularly posts videos online of himself betting at various racing championships to his almost 500,000 Instagram followers.

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Rob Heneghan pictured at Cheltenham. Instagram Instagram

His platform claims to have 15,000 paying members who receive tips on betting strategies. It has three tiers of membership starting from €19 per month and ranging to €149.

The case is listed to appear for mention before a judge at the end of January.

In a statement, the GRAI said its role includes taking measures to stop prohibited gambling activities.

“In this regard, the GRAI may apply to the High Court pursuant to section 75 of the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 for orders directing relevant persons to cease prohibited gambling activity, namely the provision or advertising of unlicensed gambling activity.”

The watchdog said within this context it can confirm it has initiated proceedings in the High Court against the registered company.

The proceedings are taken under section 75 of the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 in relation to the advertising of unlicensed gambling activity.

“As the matter is before the courts, the GRAI will not be commenting further,” a spokesman said.

Pro Sports Advice has been contacted for comment.