THREE MORE TEENAGERS have been charged to court in connection with a serious collision on the M50 in August in which a car was travelling in the wrong direction.

Seven teenagers were arrested in connection with the collision on Wednesday morning and four appeared before the Children’s Court yesterday evening – they were granted bail, subject to certain conditions.

The collision happened at around 5.30am on 9 August, on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Dublin 24.

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Gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M50.

The vehicle was driving down the up ramp at Junction 12 when it collided head-on with a car.

A total of eight occupants – all male juveniles –were in the vehicle which was travelling in the wrong direction.

The male driver of the second car, aged in his 20s, was injured and his injuries at the time were described as serious.

Three further teenagers who were arrested yesterday in connection with the collision have been charged and will appear before the Children’s Court this morning.