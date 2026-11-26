HSE CEO ANNE O’Connor was “inexplicably forced” to pull out of attending the Irish Hospital Consultant Association (ICHA’s) annual conference last month, it has emerged.

The Journal understands that the chair of the HSE board, Ciarán Devine, instructed O’Connor to cancel her appearance at the event just days before it was to take place in Kilkenny.

She had previously agreed to speak at the conference for the organisation – which represents around 5,000 hospital medical and dental consultants working across the country.

Sources familiar with the situation have told The Journal that the reasoning behind this “highly unusual” intervention was that Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, minister for health, was not attending the conference.

Though a spokesperson for MacNeill at the time said she wasn’t attending due to prior commitments, it was reported as coming in the wake of a tense meeting between the consultants and the department. The IHCA had been critical of the minister’s approach to implementing the Public Only Consultant Contract and her ambition to ensure that consultants were uniformly rostered on Saturdays.

The president of the IHCA Gabrielle Colleran told the media on 17 October, on the first day of the conference accused the minister and by extension the government of having a “closed-door approach” towards the representative body, which negotiates with the department on behalf of its members.

Colleran said that if engagement with the association was being systematically prevented it would be a matter of “profound concern”.

A spokesperson for the IHCA on Wednesday said that the association invited MacNeill both to the conference and, on a separate occasion, to open its newly refurbished offices.

“All of these invitations, and many other approaches, were either declined or went unanswered.”

The spokesperson said that what was of greater concern was the “contagion effect” of this “dysfunctional approach” impacting relationships with other senior HSE figures “with whom the Association has always enjoyed good collaboration”.

The spokesperson said that the Department of Health’s former secretary-general Robert Watt, the now interim CEO Damien McCallion, and the now ex-CEO Anne O’Connor were expected to participate in IHCA events this year, but were “inexplicably forced to cancel at short notice”.

“Mrs O’Connor was due to be a keynote speaker at the Association’s annual conference… but cancelled just days before the event, without an adequate or reasonable explanation,” the spokesperson said.

They added that this “unprecedented pattern of withdrawals” coupled with a “lack of ministerial engagement” with the IHCA has raised “legitimate questions regarding the negative influence that the Minister has had on the association’s ability to advocate for patients and its members”.

The association said that it is regrettable that the “normal process of engagement” has been “systematically discouraged or prevented” at a time when the health service is facing its “most challenging winter in years”.

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The Journal put questions to both the Minister for Health’s office and that of Devine about the reasons behind O’Connor being instructed to withdraw from the conference, including whether it is normal for the board to hold sway over which events the CEO is able to speak at.

‘Power-grabbing’

In the past 48 hours, the health minister has faced intense questioning over the extent of her involvement, if any, in the HSE Board’s decision to remove O’Connor from the top job after less than nine months in the role.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has accused Carroll MacNeill of “micromanaging” and “power grabbing”, including through her attendance at HSE Board meetings.

Senior health sources who have voiced support for O’Connor have stressed that she was in the role for less than a full planning cycle and had been “disempowered” by the Department of Health effectively taking control of day-to-day spending in four health regions, as well as new recruitment.

The HSE Board announced on Monday that it was ending O’Connor’s tenure as chief executive, following what it described as an internal process conducted in accordance with the terms of her contract.

The Board had met on 19 November and concluded that her removal was necessary for the effective and efficient performance of the HSE’s functions. It said the decision followed performance reviews during her probationary period, including reviews in June and October.

O’Connor had been appointed to the five-year post in December 2025. She has rejected the suggestion that she voluntarily stood down, saying she was deeply surprised and disappointed by the manner in which her removal was communicated.

O’Connor’s account is that she first became aware her position was at risk on Saturday morning when she was told she could resign or face dismissal. She subsequently described the process as “profoundly flawed” and “wholly unfair”.

The Galway woman intends to challenge her removal through the courts, with a potential unfair dismissal claim to be taken to the High Court.

The minister has insisted that the decision was made by the HSE Board, although she confirmed that she supported it. She said she had been formally notified of the Board’s decision on Saturday evening, 21 November.

The decision has prompted calls for the Board itself to resign. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) had already been calling for the Board to consider its position over the Department’s restrictions on recruitment, with its executive council considering the issue on 16 November.

Following O’Connor’s removal on 23 November, the INMO reiterated its call for the Board to resign, accusing it of allowing the Department to take control of a core HSE function.

The IHCA subsequently backed the nurses’ position and called for the resignation of the HSE Board, saying it had lost confidence in its ability to act in the interests of the health service.

Colleran said O’Connor was being held accountable for understaffing and budget overruns without having the authority or resources to address them. She described the chief executive’s position as a “poisoned chalice” and said the Board had failed to challenge the Department’s assumption of control over recruitment.

The HSE’s deputy chief executive, Damien McCallion, has agreed to act as interim chief executive pending the appointment of a successor.

While MacNeill has appeared before an Oireachtas committee in relation to O’Connor’s firing, and in the media, the members of the HSE board are not due to answer questions until next week, when they are due to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.