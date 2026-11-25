DURAN DURAN guitarist Andy Taylor has died aged 65.

His family posted a statement on Instagram this evening, saying that he had died after a “long and courageous battle with prostate cancer”.

“Andy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday 23rd November,” his family and the band said in a joint statement.

Native to Cullercoats, in the north of England, Taylor rose to fame as the guitarist of the 80s rock band, famous for tracks such as Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio.

Taylor started playing guitar from the age of 11, and joined the nascent Duran Duran in his teens, in 1980.

He co-wrote some of the group’s biggest hits, including Save A Prayer, Rio and Girls On Film.

He was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018.

Tracey Wilson also paid tribute to her “wonderful husband” with a statement on social media.

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“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband a loving dad and the proudest grandfather,” she said.

“He was the rock of our family.

“For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

Andy Taylor in 1991. Alamy Alamy

In the statement, the band said that Taylor had been there “since the beginning of their story”.

“From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

The band added that, when they were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Taylor was too unwell to join the rest of the band.

They said he faced his illness with “remarkable courage, honesty and grace”.

The family have asked for donations to be made to prostatecanceruk.org, in lieu of flowers, and that donations be made in Taylor’s name.