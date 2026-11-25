DISCOUNT RETAILER POUNDLAND, which uses the name Dealz in Ireland, has entered administration, putting at risk around 11,000 jobs and 600 stores.

In Ireland the company employs 1,150 people across around 40 stores.

Poundland’s owner Gordon Brothers earlier announced it had appointed administrators AlixPartners to try and save parts of the business.

“Efforts to preserve as many jobs and stores as possible will continue, led by the administrators,” the US investment firm said in a statement.

Business consultancy firm AlixPartners said its “priority… is to work with all stakeholders”, including the UK government and unions, “as we identify the best possible route forward”.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for workers’ rights Johnny Guirke said that “workers deserve clarity and certainty about what this development means for their employment, their terms and conditions, and their livelihoods”.

“I am calling on the administrators, the company and the Government to engage constructively and urgently to explore every possible avenue to safeguard jobs and stores,” he added.

Meanwhile, Labour finance spokesperson Ged Nash said that “a few weeks before Christmas, people across the country are going into work wondering whether they will still have a job in January”.

“Staff need to know what today’s decision means for their jobs”, Nash noted.

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He called on Enterprise Minister Peter Burke to contact Gordon Brothers and administrators AlixPartners immediately and press for a plan to keep Dealz’s Irish stores open.

Previous owner, Polish discounter Pepco Group, had said that the already-struggling business faced added pressure from a business-tax rise in the UK.

It was sold to Gordon Brothers for £1, with a portfolio of more than 800 stores.

Poundland and other discounters came to the fore in Britain following the 2008 global financial crisis, providing hard-up consumers with everyday essentials at knockdown prices.

However, they have struggled to compete in recent years owing to high inflation and increased competition from supermarkets.

“Supported by Gordon Brothers, the management team and colleagues at Pound land worked hard over the past 12 months to improve the underlying performance and achieve £100 million (€119.43 million) of cost savings,” the owner added in Wednesday’s statement.

“Despite a reduced cost base, looking forward, the business is still vulnerable to inflationary pressures or any downturn in sales and margin,” it added.

AlixPartners said Poundland will continue to trade as normal as it explores ways to keep at least part of the business running.

With additional reporting by Hannah Power.