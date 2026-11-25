A YOUNG MAN has appeared in court in connection with a road traffic collision in Co Donegal which left one man dead and his brother with life-changing injuries.

Well-known lollipop man Anthony Gallagher was killed, and his brother Martin seriously injured, following the tragedy at Lower Main Street in Letterkenny in the early hours of St Patrick’s Day last year.

The two men, both in their 60s, had been out socialising and were walking home to their house just yards away at Charlie Daly Terrace when the incident occurred.

A 19-year-old man, who cannot be named at present, appeared at Letterkenny District Court this week in connection with the hit-and-run.

The teenager, who was aged 17 years at the time of the alleged incident, faces a total of seven charges.

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He is charged with drink-driving, with having no insurance and also the unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

The accused, with an address in Letterkenny, was served with a book of evidence through his solicitor, Frank Dorrian, by Garda Gillian Page in the confines of the court.

The accused is also charged that as the alleged driver of the vehicle, he failed to notify gardaí of the incident with intent “to escape civil or criminal liability.”

The teenager is also charged with failing to offer assistance at the scene to escape liability knowing a person was injured.

Garda Sergeant Maurice Doyle said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for the accused to go forward for trial at the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court commencing on 2 February next.

Dorrian said he imagined his client would “go forward on a signed plea” and said he would ask for counsel for opinion on that.

The case was adjourned until 7 December next for mention.