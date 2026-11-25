EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE SAGA The sacked chief of the HSE Anne O’Connor has confirmed she is taking legal action over her ousting from the health service’s top job. Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said that the HSE board “has to provide more comprehensive information, both in terms of process and in terms of the reason” for her sacking.

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2. #BORD BIA Chairman Larry Murrin will end his tenure in mid-April 2027, having confirmed to the minister for agriculture that he will not contest another three-year term.

3. #HORSE SPORT IRELAND The national governing body for equestrian sports is facing “imminent liquidation” and is running out of time for recovery, its chief executive has warned the minister for agriculture in an open letter.

4. #GALWAY CRASH A woman in her 30s is in a critical condition following a collision between a van and a car in Galway city this morning.

5. #M9 CRASH Four teenagers are due to appear in the Children’s Court this afternoon charged in connection with a serious collision on the M50 in August which involved a car travelling in the wrong direction.