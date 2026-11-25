HORSE SPORT IRELAND is facing “imminent liquidation” and is running out of time for recovery, its chief executive has warned the minister for agriculture in an open letter.

The national governing body for equestrian sports – showjumping, dressage, eventing -went bust earlier this year on foot of various legal bills. In August, it was given the protection of the High Court as an interim examiner was appointed in a bid by its directors to save it.

The judge heard that while the company was unable to pay its debts, an independent expert was of the view that it could be saved through examinership.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), which employs 47 full-time workers, is highly dependent on grants from the Department of Agriculture and Sport Ireland. These alone funded the company to the tune of €2.1 million for 2026.

In today’s 16-page letter, HSI’s chief executive Denis Duggan told Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon that the organisation is “rapidly running out of time, not out of options”.

He set out a “route to rescue” that remains, with an investor having been selected.

“Investor funds are on deposit available to the Examiner,” Duggan wrote. He said a settlement of the Warmblood Studbook of Ireland (WSI) litigation has been agreed, on the condition of a successful exit from examinership.

The WSI had sued the HSI and other industry bodies over alleged competition law breaches.

“Proposals to address your Department’s outstanding concerns are before your officials. Yet, HSI still faces imminent liquidation, with consequences far beyond the organisation itself. What is needed now is direct engagement to turn those proposals into an agreed, deliverable rescue plan,” Duggan continued.

“The only way to save the job in HSI today is to support the Examiner’s rescue plans.”

The HSI chief said the liquidation of the body would create a “significant sporting governance vacuum”.

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The Examiner’s proposed rescue offers “a pathway to preserve that infrastructure”, he continued, “rather than exposing athletes, children, coaches and the wider industry to the uncertainty, disruption and public expense of reconstructing it.”

A separate email sent by staff of HSI to the minister said the news of the potential liquidation of the company will make more than 40 Kildare-based employees redundant before Christmas.

“This is despite the fact that the Examiner has put together a package that would save the company,” they wrote. “This is devastating news for the staff and our families.”

They said the prospect of losing their livelihoods is “truly heartbreaking”, and they are a diverse workforce that “loves the equine industry”. They appealed to Heydon to intervene.

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh backed their call and the call of the chief executive.

“If this liquidation proceeds, horse passporting and child safeguarding systems could be suspended immediately. The closure of operations could also jeopardise Ireland’s participation in equestrian events at the 2028 Olympic Games,” Ní Raghallaigh said in a statement.

“We have also been warned that €2 million in funding committed to breeders, owners, producers and suppliers may not be paid out. On top of that, the suspension of operations could cost the Exchequer as much as €5 million.

“This situation is entirely unacceptable. Minister Heydon should never have allowed matters to deteriorate to this point.”

She called on him to act immediately.

The Department of Agriculture has been asked for comment.

Correction: An earlier version of this article had an image of a racehorse and jockey. This has now been changed to reflect Horse Sport Ireland’s work in equestrian sport (eventing, dressage and showjumping), not horse racing.