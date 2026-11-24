A YOUNG WOMAN who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Killiney Beach in south Dublin has been named as Sarah MacCallum-Orr.

Sarah (27) was spotted in difficulty by passersby at the beach and was taken from the water, but later died in hospital.

She had moved from the UK to Ireland earlier this year, where her mother was from.

Her mother, Patricia Orr, wrote online: “We have lost our incredibly beautiful, witty, talented and kind daughter. No words can express how devastated we are.”

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She said building a local community was a cause “very close” to Sarah’s heart, and asked that everyone watch out for others and always be kind.

“We don’t have to do everything – only something!”

Sarah worked as a consultant, having earlier studied history at King’s College London and later the psychology of mental health at the University of Edinburgh.

She was described by her mother as someone confident in the water, having rowed at university and sailed as a child.

“She was extremely happy to return to live at my humbling roots at the family home in Cabra where we had such a wonderful family community and was especially looking forward to reconnecting with her Irish cousins and making a new life for herself,” her mother said.

“Our lives and those of the people who knew her are forever changed. She was such a caring, creative, witty, sensitive soul who loved sports and to read and cook.”