A CONVICTED KILLER suffered a life-altering brain injury after producing a “makeshift machete” during a “stand-off” with other prisoners in Mountjoy Prison, a court has heard.

Three men appeared before Dublin District Court on Tuesday charged in connection with the incident involving Stephen Kearney (40) and three other inmates in the prison exercise yard on 6 June 2025.

Leon Cullen (31), of Burnell Place, Northern Cross, Dublin; David Gallagher (41), of Stewart Hall, Parnell Street, Dublin 1; and Bernard Corrigan (40), with an address at Mountjoy Prison, appeared before Judge Michèle Finan.

All three defendants are charged under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Kearney. The offence, on conviction, carries a possible life sentence.

Judge Finan heard that Kearney suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. He still has slurred speech, memory loss and difficulty walking, with little prospect of a full recovery or of living independently. He has since been transferred to the medical wing of the Midlands Prison.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment, meaning the case will proceed to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Cullen was granted bail to appear again on 21 December, when prosecutors will serve a book of evidence.

Gallagher and Corrigan both applied for bail during the hearing, with gardaí objecting in both cases due to the seriousness of the alleged incident.

Judge Finan refused Gallagher’s application and adjourned ruling on Corrigan’s bail bid until next week, remanding both men in custody to appear again on 1 December.

Garda Darragh O’Connor told the court it was alleged that after Kearney was knocked to the ground, Gallagher kicked him in the head seven times as he lay unresponsive, in what was described as a barbaric incident captured on CCTV.

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Garda O’Connor said Gallagher showed “no remorse” and maintained that the incident stemmed from the theft of a mobile phone in the prison.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Holly Laher, the garda agreed that Gallagher maintains he acted in self-defence, claiming he had been attacked with a knife first and stating that the injured party had an implement at the time.

Laher stressed her client enjoyed the presumption of innocence, would raise self-defence at trial, and had no means of interacting with the victim.

Opposing Corrigan’s bail application, Garda Niall Murray said the incident unfolded after Kearney produced a makeshift machete and a shiv.

He alleged that Corrigan “lunged” at Kearney, stamped on his body, and struck him several times while he was on the ground and had been overpowered.

Defence solicitor John Quinn pointed out that his client was unarmed while the alleged injured party had two weapons, adding that Corrigan would raise self-defence at trial and had a strong case.

Garda Murray said Kearney produced the two weapons during a stand-off, before it “escalated” and he was overpowered and suffered injuries.

He said Corrigan or his co-accused never tried to remove himself and instead advanced. Corrigan spoke up in court saying, “I’m in a prison yard, where am I supposed to go?”

Following a request for clarification from Judge Finan over whether Corrigan had lunged or the weapons were produced first, Garda Murray confirmed the weapons were taken first by the alleged injured party.

Quinn added that his client had a seriously ill relative and wished to visit her as her condition had deteriorated. Judge Finan deferred ruling on Corrigan’s bail application until 1 December so a prison governor’s report could be presented to the court.

Kearney, of no fixed abode and previously of Coultry Drive, Ballymun, Dublin, was jailed for eight years in 2006 for the manslaughter of Francis Gallagher (18) and threatening to kill a garda in 2004.