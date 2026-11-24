INDEPENDENT TDS SUPPORTING the government have split with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the planned school transport fare hike.

It was announced last week that from September, school transport fees for post-primary school children will increase from €100 to €350. The maximum family charge will rise from €220 to €650.

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The fees for primary school children will remain at €100, while the maximum charge will increase from €200 to €220.

The government argue that the move represents a restoration to the rates that were in place in 2021 and that the current rates were only a temporary cost of living measure.

However, the seven Independent TDs that make up the government’s numbers said they have listened to concerns raised by parents and families across Ireland, and are calling for a reduction to the fee cap.

“At a time when households continue to face significant cost of living pressures, increasing the annual post-primary school transport fare… represents a substantial additional expense that many families will struggle to absorb,” a joint statement issued by the TDs said.

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It continued that they recognise the need for continued investment in the school transport system to ensure sufficient capacity and a reliable service, but a “better balance must be struck” between improving services and keeping it affordable.

Calling for a reduction to the €650 fare cap, they said a “more modest increase would provide much-needed relief, particularly for households with more than one child relying on school transport”.

The Independents said they will continue to engage with the Department of Education to “seek a fairer outcome for families” before the new fares take effect.