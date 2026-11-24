FALSE CLAIMS OF that the UK would experience a blackout, described as a “black sky event”, circulated on social media last week.

An initial post on Facebook captioned “Major Power Outage Across the UK” falsely warned of a blackout in “large parts” of the country from 4pm on Thursday 19 November, due to a “critical fault in the national grid”.

These claims were false.

There was no indication at the time that the National Grid had any planned outages.

The National Grid confirmed that posts making these claims were “false”. Further, the date has since passed and the predicted blackouts did not happen.

The Journal found numerous posts that warned about this blackout, including videos and posts with just pictures and text.

They all shared the same overarching claim: that the UK would soon suffer from a “black sky event”.

One video described it as a “nightmare scenario” where “the lights go out, communications collapse and millions of people are left without essential services”.

The posts all shared something in common: stoking fear about what people claimed would happen, including disruptions to electricity, internet, mobile networks, fuel supplies, and even ATMs and running water.

Some of the posts also claimed that the UK had been making emergency preparations for such an event, and said that even the BBC had an entire backup broadcasting operation ready to activate as part of its contingency plans.

These claims were not true.

Notwithstanding the fact that the event did not happen, The Journal found that, even in the days and weeks preceding the predicted date, the UK’s National Grid had no such warning in place about a disruption to their service on 19 November.

The National Grid confirmed to The Journal that “there are never any planned outages of our transmission network.”

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The National Grid also issued a statement on X ahead of the predicted blackout date, on Monday 16 November, describing the “false social media post” and saying there is “no outage expected”.

We’re aware of a false social media post claiming there will be a National Grid outage on Thursday 19 November 2026. There is no outage expected. Please disregard the post and report misinformation to social media platforms. Check our official channels for accurate information. For updates on our local electricity distribution network in the Midlands, South West England and South Wales, please follow @gridcustomersuk. — National Grid UK (@nationalgriduk) November 16, 2026

Furthermore, according to the Winter Outlook by the National Energy Systems Operator (NESO) forecast that for winter 2026, “Great Britain’s electricity supply is expected to remain within the Reliability Standard set by government.”

“We expect supply margins to be similar to recent winters,” a statement on their website says under ‘FAQ: What does the Winter Outlook say about electricity supply this winter?‘.

“Although peak demand is expected to rise, this is largely balanced by new capacity from a range of technologies.”

The claims may have been catalysed by the launch of a campaign in the UK on 22 October this year to “help households across the UK feel better prepared for events such as severe weather, which can occasionally affect services including power, water, phones and the internet”.

The campaign, titled “Are you emergency ready?“, encourages people to have enough supplies for 3 days and provides a checklist.

Ireland has had its own version of this, called the Be Emergency Ready plan.

Further, the claims regarding the BBC may have come from a BBC article on 7 November with the headline “What happens if all the lights go out? This is the plan for a ‘Black Sky’ event”.

The article mentions that the BBC has its own “Black Sky plan”, which it goes into in some detail.

However, there is no mention in the article of a blackout that would happen on 19 November, nor does it predict that one will happen at all.

Some of the videos seen on Facebook had hashtags saying “The Great Reset Agenda 2030″, which referred to a certain type of conspiracy theory that has its origin in a programme that happened during Covid times.

The Great Reset is the name of an actual initiative by NGO the World Economic Forum, launched in June 2020, in response to economic and social conditions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The name ‘The Great Reset’ appears to have been co-opted by people to become a mainstay of conspiracy thinking for those who claim government overreach.

Recent cyberattacks, extreme weather events, and the government’s ‘Be Emergency Ready’ campaign may have stoked the fire of these theories.

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