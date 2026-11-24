IRELAND IS LAGGING behind other European counties on roadside drink-driving checks, a new report has found.

Fine Gael TD Michael Murphy said the report’s findings illustrate the need for a national target for the number of drink-driving tests carried out.

The European Transport Safety Council today published its report on progress across the union on reducing drink-driving and alcohol-related road deaths. The report said Ireland’s roadside alcohol checks are “comparatively low”, with 36 checks per 1,000 population in 2024.

Estonia, which leads in Europe, carried out 841. Italy was lower again, at 13.

In 2024, Ireland registered the lowest proportion of tested drivers found to be over the legal limit at 0.5%. Estonia and Poland followed at 0.6%.

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Ireland had 174 road deaths in 2024. Of those, 35% were aged 25 or younger. The next year, 2025, this jumped to 190 fatalities on Irish roads and in public places.

The European report noted that data from Ireland, Portugal and Finland showed a pattern of males and young and middle-aged people being “clearly overrepresented” among those driving under the influence.

Murphy, who is the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, said the figures contained in the report make for “uncomfortable reading”.

“Estonia is carrying out more than 23 times as many roadside alcohol checks per capita as Ireland,” the TD said.

“Motorists must believe that if they choose to drink and drive, there is a real likelihood of being caught.”

Ireland is also one of six EU countries excluded from the report’s comparison of alcohol-related road deaths because of missing or inconsistent data.

“It is equally concerning that Ireland cannot provide sufficiently consistent data on alcohol-related road deaths. If we cannot accurately measure the problem, how can we effectively address it,” Murphy said.

Acknowledging it is approaching Christmas, he urged anyone who has consumed alcohol not to drive.