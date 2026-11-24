A TEENAGE FRIEND of youths who died in the fatal M9 crash has been refused bail and remanded in custody pending sentence for speeding on the wrong side of the M50.

At the Dublin Children’s Court, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty in September to charges of endangerment of life and motor theft arising from an unconnected joyriding incident that led to a traffic pursuit on the night of 18 May last.

However, the boy, described as vulnerable and lacking parental involvement, has been absconding from his accommodation sometimes for three to five days at a time. Judge Karen Dowling noted he was held in Oberstown Children Detention Campus last week.

The case resumed on Tuesday when she refused to grant him bail and ordered a pre-sentence probation report, a psychological report and one from the detention centre.

Garda Jason Curran said the teen, who had 20 charges pending in connection with several incidents, had already spent short stints in custody. There was a pattern of getting bailed and then being returned to custody, for a total of four weeks, over recent months.

The case resumes in December.

At his prior hearing, the defence had said the deaths of the five youths after travelling and colliding on the wrong side of the M9 in Kildare in August prompted a turnaround in the boy’s behaviour.

Three adult sisters and a seven-year-old boy in the other oncoming vehicle were either critically or seriously injured in that collision in the early hours of 16 August.

Noah Rossiter said that, as a result, the teenager realised he would end up “behind bars or in a grave” if he did not change his ways.

The boy led gardaí on a 33-minute car chase starting in Tallaght before taking to the M50 motorway twice, entering each time via slip roads on the wrong side and travelling against the flow of traffic.

Mr Curran said the teenager failed to stop for blockade attempts and the use of stinger devices. The Garda Airport Support Unit helicopter tracked him on the motorway, and he stopped after the tyres burst.

The teenager had another youth in the stolen Toyota Aqua.

Garda Curran detailed how the car was detected at 9.43pm on Fortunestown Way before it continued through Tallaght and kept driving despite gardaí signalling the driver to stop.

The court heard it resulted in a traffic pursuit with several dangerous driving incidents.

Garda Curran said at 9.54pm the boy entered the M50 the wrong way on a slip road at Junction 10, Ballymount, to evade gardaí. The stolen Toyota sped south in the northbound lane.

Between Junction 12 and Junction 13, he turned around and, after crossing several lanes, travelled the correct way and exited the motorway at Junction 12.

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At this point, the garda helicopter “was overhead and had eyes on the vehicle”.

The car took to back roads in Tallaght, making more dangerous manoeuvres when roadblocks and stingers were deployed, but they were unsuccessful in stopping the boy.

At 10.07pm, the teenager drove the wrong way down the slip road at Junction 12, Firhouse, and continued south in the northbound lane.

The court heard that traffic was heavy on the motorway, the weather was poor, the road was wet and it was dark.

The vehicle was speeding but had damaged tyres and began to slow and stop.

The officer believed that was due to burst tyres. The defendant and his passenger got out and lay on the ground at the back of the car to surrender themselves to gardaí.

CCTV footage showed he drove on the hard shoulder, except when passing other slip roads on the motorway.

The garda agreed with the defence that the teenager was apologetic and admitted his actions immediately after his arrest.

The court heard the teenager had a troubled background and was receiving support from Tusla.

Mr Rossiter told the court that the boy, who has no prior criminal record, had experienced a tumultuous period in recent times and had a compromised mental state.

He also had several diagnoses, including ADHD.

The court had heard that he has since attended training courses and that his earlier time in custody prompted a change in his behaviour.

He was also getting support from pro-social family members. Mr Rossiter stressed that the boy had recognised his error after seeing the tragic outcome for his friends in the M9 chase.

However, since September, issues have arisen over his attendance and compliance with bail terms.

Judge Kelly described the driving as incredibly dangerous, stating there was “no excuse” for his actions. However, he noted from the footage that the teenager drove on the hard shoulder and flashed his lights to warn oncoming motorists.

The boy had also pleaded guilty to five dangerous driving charges for incidents immediately before, during and after he first turned onto the M50.

He did not have to give evidence and spoke about his education and his experience of being in custody.

He still faces 13 other charges, including other vehicle thefts, assault and possessing gloves and a balaclava as implements while prowling at a house in Dublin.