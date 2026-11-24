CABINET HAS GONE to ground, with ministers, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste not speaking to the media this morning before today’s cabinet meeting.

Every week, it is typical for ministers and government leaders to stop to speak to reporters outside Government Buildings. Generally, Micheál Martin, along with other ministers, outlines key items on the cabinet agenda each week.

However, not today. In the midst of the HSE controversy surrounding the termination of Anne O’Connor from her role as HSE chief executive, no one came out or stopped to answer questions from reporters.

Instead, a government spokesperson said the Taoiseach would speak to the matter in the Dáil this afternoon in Leaders’ Questions, which falls under Dáil privilege.

Pressure is mounting on the government, and specifically Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, over the circumstances surrounding the shock announcement that O’Connor had been let go from her position.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill Alamy Alamy

Despite repeated questioning during radio interviews on Monday, the health minister failed to bring any clarity to the situation, stating that it was a matter for the board of the HSE.

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However, opposition members have criticised the government and the minister for how they handled the situation.

Labour’s health spokesperson Marie Sherlock accused the minister of “hiding behind” the HSE board and said there are “clear questions” of confidence in Carroll MacNeill’s position.

“It stretches credibility that the minister could be demanding reporting three times daily of trolley numbers, and then say to us yesterday that she knows nothing as to the detail of the resignation,” Sherlock said, adding that the situation is “perverse”.

A similar point was made by Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane, who said it is “incredible” that 24 hours after the statement from the HSE we still have no answers about why O’Connor was sacked.

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett said the government has been using the HSE as a mudguard or buffer for the government’s decisions.

He said the HSE is used by the government to deflect attention away from the government’s own responsibility for the “systematic and deliberate misfunding of the public health service”.

Meanwhile, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said the government must answers questions today on what went on in the HSE last week and “why it has exploded”.

“What were the extraordinary set of events where they were defending her inside there one day [Leinster House], and the next day she was gone,” he said.