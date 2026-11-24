MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Hildegarde Naughton is to seek cabinet approval for a consultation on school uniform reforms.

The consultation, which is due to begin in January, will consider allowing parents to buy more generic uniform items, using removable school crests instead of embroidered crests, and giving students greater flexibility over footwear.

Speaking to Newstalk on Monday, the education minister said that requirements to wear crested coats could result in parents paying for a second coat for their children to wear outside school.

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While some people believe school uniforms help create a sense of equality among students and reduce visible economic differences, others argue that the cost of buying uniforms can place a significant burden on parents.

Naughton added that while she recognised the importance of uniforms to a school’s identity and culture, more generic and sustainable clothing options should be considered.

So, we want to know your thoughts.

Today we’re asking: Should schools move towards more generic uniform options for students?

