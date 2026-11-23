A CONSULTATION ON school uniform reforms aimed at cutting costs for families has been announced, with limits on crested clothing and compulsory branded coats among the changes being considered.

Education minister Hildegarde Naughton will seek cabinet approval on Tuesday for the consultation, which is due to begin in January.

The review will consider allowing parents to buy more generic items, using removable crests rather than embroidered ones, and giving students greater flexibility over footwear.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Naughton said requirements to buy school-branded winter coats could leave parents paying for a second coat for their children to wear outside school.

“What I want to do is make it more cost-effective for parents,” the minister said.

Naughton said the consultation would seek feedback from parents, schools and uniform suppliers, with students’ comfort also among the issues being considered.

She suggested schools could require crests on just two items, rather than across a wider range of clothing.

Asked why another consultation was needed given previous research into uniform costs, Naughton insisted it would not delay action.

“No, it’s not a delay. I’m definitely going to act on this,” Naughton said.

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The minister said she recognised the importance of uniforms to a school’s identity and culture, but wanted to explore more generic options and sustainable approaches such as uniform swap shops.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) welcomed the announcement, but said schools could already make changes to bring down costs.

Gráinne Griffin, its director of financial education, said branded clothing and exclusive suppliers were leaving many parents frustrated.

“This is an area where the CCPC has been calling for change for several years and we are glad to see leadership from the Minister and the potential for policy change at the highest level,” Griffin said.

“We would also say to schools that they don’t need to wait for further guidance to bring down costs for parents.”

Griffin said allowing generic tracksuit bottoms for PE and plain polo shirts instead of crested versions could reduce costs and stress before the next back-to-school period.

The CCPC wrote to schools earlier this year encouraging them to use generic uniform items and reminding them that any exclusive supplier should be appointed through a competitive process.

Its research, published in July 2024, found that 40% of parents whose children wore uniforms disagreed that they could afford the cost without much difficulty.

Parents whose children wore uniforms reported spending an average of €169 per child on uniform items at the start of that school year, rising to €226 for girls in secondary school.

Among parents required to buy a separate PE outfit, average spending was almost €100 (the findings were for the 2023/24 school year).

The CCPC said it would respond to the uniform consultation and encourage others to take part.