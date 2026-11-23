THE LITANY OF weather warnings continues today, with six counties given Status Yellow rain warnings to kick in later today.

The warnings say “persistent rain, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times” is forecast for the affected counties.

Counties Clare, Galway, Kerry and Mayo will be under a warning from 3pm. It is to last until midnight.

Advertisement

Cork and Waterford will also be under a warning from 7pm to last until 5am.

Met Éireann warned of difficult travelling conditions and possible localised flooding.

Cork saw localised flooding in Bantry at the weekend from a previous warning. Twenty businesses suffered damage.

Nationally, today is to become “increasingly dull” with cloud spreading from the southwest. Outbreaks of rain in the west and southwest are to become more persistent throughout the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees are expected.