US SINGER PHOEBE Bridgers is kicking off the European leg of her Lost tour at Dublin’s 3Arena on Monday and Tuesday.

Attendees have been informed that electronic devices cannot be used during the performances and that their phones must be stored in a lockable pouch upon entering the venue.

Advertisement

While you can’t record or take photographs of the gig itself, some fans at previous shows have found a creative alternative by drawing the stage and stills of the audience.

Bridgers isn’t the first artist to introduce a no-phones policy – Jack White, Bob Dylan and even comedians such as Kevin Hart and Tommy Tiernan also enforce a similar rule at their shows.

So, today we’re asking: Could you go an entire gig without using your phone?

