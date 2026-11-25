A MAN IN his 30s was stabbed in the early hours of this morning while trying to prevent a theft in Co Dublin.

The Journal understands that a number of people entered the property in Heatherview Road, in Tallaght, and went to the back of the residence.

The man came out and intervened to prevent the theft of a bike from a shed, and was badly assaulted.

It is understood that he was stabbed in the back and was badly beaten during the incident.

A knife was reportedly still lodged in the man’s back when he was brought to hospital by the Dublin Fire Brigade.

A statement from gardaí said: “Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred outside a domestic residence on Heatherview Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at approximately 3am.

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“A resident of the property, a male (aged in his 30s) was assaulted by intruders outside the residence.

“The male was treated at the scene by emergency services and conveyed to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“A technical examination of the scene has been conducted.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was near Heatherview Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 between 2.45am and 3.15am this morning.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.