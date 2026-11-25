NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

President Catherine Connolly shakes hands as she receives His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan at Áras an Uachtaráin.

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INTERNATIONAL

Police officers on duty after a gunman took about 30 people hostage at a supermarket in Colombia's northern city of Cartagena on Tuesday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#THOMAS MARKLE Meghan Markle’s father has been formally charged by a grand jury in Los Angeles with two counts of possessing child sex abuse images.

#TOP GEAR TV chef Gordan Ramsay has been announced as the new host of the popular BBC motoring show.

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PARTING SHOT

Longford’s Maura Higgins missed out on the Dancing With The Stars US crown, coming fifth place in the competition alongside partner Mark Ballas.

Higgins performed three different dances for the grand finale, earning top scores across the board.

However, it was Paralympian Ezra Frech and his dance partner Daniella Karagach who won the coveted mirror ball trophy.

Higgins brought some Irish charm to the freestyle performance which featured The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill.