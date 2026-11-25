A MAN WAS acquitted today of a charge of the attempted murder of a man who told a court he was doused in petrol and set on fire in Co Tipperary.

Chad Allan (28) of Cahir, Co Tipperary, was found not guilty following his trial at the Central Criminal Court in Limerick of the attempted murder of Patrick Williams on 11 October 2025.

The jury also acquitted Mr Allan on a charge of assaulting Mr Williams causing him serious harm, and on a charge of thieving petrol from a filling station on the same date.

The jury of six men and six women returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Mr Allan on a charge of arson of a car that Mr Williams had been driving on the night.

Mr Allan, who had denied all four charges, was remanded in custody for sentencing at the Criminal Courts of Justice, in Dublin, next Monday.

Another man, Luke Caplice (29), of Knockane, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, is awaiting sentence after he previously pleaded guilty to Mr Williams’ attempted murder, at the same location on the same date.

Mr Williams told Mr Allan’s trial last week that he had been doused in petrol and set on fire by Caplice, after Caplice had rammed his car.

Mr Williams had claimed in evidence that after the ramming, Mr Allan and Caplice had thrown fuel cans into his car, and that Mr Allan had told Caplice to set Mr Williams “alight”.

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Mr Williams had also claimed that Mr Allan beat and stabbed him with a glass bottle after Mr Caplice had set him on fire.

It had been the prosecution’s case, led by senior counsel Eoghan Cole, that Mr Allan and Mr Caplice had allegedly acted together in a “joint enterprise” in an attempt to murder Mr Williams.

Mr Williams gave further evidence that the attack by Mr Caplice happened in the front yard of Mr Caplice’s home located just outside Cahir after the witness had driven there.

Mr Williams said he managed to put out the flames by rolling around on the ground and removing his burning clothes as they were “sticking” to his body.

He said he managed to flee to safety by running “naked” from the scene to another house in the area.

Mr Williams told the court he continues to suffer “nightmares” of the events of the night.

“I went up in flames, I was in agony, my skin was peeling off me,” he told Mr Allan’s trial.

CCTV footage of the alleged attack was played to the jury, showing two separate bright fireballs exploding in Mr Caplice’s yard, followed by a male screaming out in distress.

Mr Williams had agreed with Mr Allan’s barrister, senior counsel Bernard Condon, that his memory might have been “hazy” about some details leading up to the attack, but he rejected suggestions from the barrister that he was mistaken or lying about Mr Allan’s alleged involvement in the attack.

Mr Condon had put it to Mr Williams that while Mr Caplice “did a terrible thing, he’s pleaded guilty, and he’s awaiting sentence”, Mr Allan had not been involved in attacking him.