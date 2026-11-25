JUSTICE MINISTER JIM O’Callaghan has launched a new electronic monitoring pilot programme, describing it as a “significant day for penal policy in Ireland”.

The 12-month pilot, involving UK company Allied Universal Monitoring, will provide between 30 and 50 electronic tags, which can be used up to three times during the programme.

The scheme will allow between 90 and 150 individuals to be monitored, initially focusing on people granted temporary release from prison and certain individuals granted bail.

Funding was secured in Budget 2026 for the pilot, with €2.1 million allocated to cover staffing, procurement and start-up costs.

The electronic monitoring can help verify curfew compliance, residence requirements and location restrictions, depending on the conditions of individual cases.

The tag generates alerts where a potential breach or interference with the technology is detected.

The Department of Justice said the pilot would “modernise” Ireland’s criminal justice system, enhance public safety, offer alternatives to prison and ease overcrowding.

Example of tags used under the new pilot. Hannah Power / The Journal Hannah Power / The Journal / The Journal

Overcrowding

O’Callaghan noted that it will not replace existing supervision or enforcement arrangements but will bring an “additional layer of oversight” along with Probation Service supervision and garda enforcement.

Certain categories of prisoner are excluded from the pilot, such as sex offenders who are not covered by the temporary release scheme.

Director General of the Irish Prison Service Caron McCaffrey said that “we will be excluding crimes where there are significant victim issues”.

The cohort being looked at for the pilot includes those serving between 8 and 12 years for offences.

“You have to take into account the type of offence, their behaviour in prison, and the extent to which they will be rehabilitated back into society,” O’Callaghan said.

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“It is not a replacement for custody, but it may assist in freeing up prison capacity in some cases”, he added.

“I think there is an advantage in having a system in place that enables them not to be in prison, but to be in the community, but to be fully protected”, he said.

O’Callaghan noted how earlier this year prison overcrowding was at 123%, which has now been reduced to 115%.

However, overcrowding remains severe, with the Irish prison service proposing to cut sentences by up to 40 days last month to ease pressures on facilities.

O’Callaghan said the pilot scheme would assist in tackling the overcrowding issue, as “people who will be in curfew in their homes or won’t be in prison because we have technology to ensure that they can comply with second term”.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey said the main purpose of the pilot is to “test the technology” and that there are only a small number of tags being used.

“From a temporary perspective and a prison service perspective, we’re not looking at this initiative as a way of getting people out”, she said.

“It’ll be very carefully considered. But from a bail perspective, there is a potential”, she added.

“The main response to overcrowding is the prison building programme that’s currently ongoing”, she said.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve brought on stream over 300 spaces. We currently have under construction over 600 spaces”, McCaffrey added.

The use of electronic tags has been approved since 2007 and the devices were used by the prison service between 2013 and 2018 but were then scrapped due to concerns over value for money.

The pilot will be implemented on a phased basis for two cohorts for whom monitoring is already provided in legislation.

The first phase commencing this month will apply to those granted temporary release under section 108 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

A second phase in the new year will extend monitoring to individuals granted bail under the provisions of the Bail Act 1997.