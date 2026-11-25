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HARRISON FORD HAS been a staple of the big screen since his breakout role as Han Solo in the first Star Wars film in 1977.
Since then he’s gone on to star in a slew of iconic films – from the Indiana Jones franchise to Patriot Games, Witness, and of course as Rick Deckard in the Blade Runner franchise.
There’s a new series airing on Prime Video this month called Blade Runner 2099. We’ve reviewed it for Best of the Box, and though it doesn’t star him, we’ll use any excuse to focus our quiz this week on Harrison Ford.
How much do you really know about this legendary actor? Put it to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
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