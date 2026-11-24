THE TAOISEACH AND the Minister for Health are both set to face questions after the HSE board announced on Monday that HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor was being removed as chief executive after less than nine months in the role.

There have been calls for the HSE board to resign over its handling of the situation, while Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been criticised after she failed to shed any clarity on why O’Connor had been sacked.

No reason has been given for O’Connor’s dismissal from the €400,000-a-year post, and she said herself that she was “very deeply surprised and disappointed” by the manner in which she was informed.

Today at 3.30pm, Carroll MacNeill will appear before the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee to answer questions about the HSE’s spending overrun.

Although her appearance was scheduled before O’Connor’s dismissal, she is likely to also face questions about the recent controversy.

Before that, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will take Leaders Questions in the Dáil at 2pm after he and other senior ministers dodged reporters before this morning’s Cabinet meeting.

Updates by Sophie Finn.

The Taoiseach goes on to read some of a statement that he says the HSE board provided to Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill. It says that the HSE board agreed a set of performance objectives with the CEO following her appointment in March 2026 and progress against these objectives was monitored throughout the year through regular board and committee oversight, performance reporting, with a formal review in June and October 2026. The statement says the board met on 19 November “and unanimously concluded that the removal of the chief executive officer was necessary to effective and efficient performance by the Health Service Executive at its functions and decided to remove her from office”. Oireachtas Oireachtas Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he fully accepts that decision of the HSE board to end O’Connor’s tenure during her probationary period “is a matter of public interest”. He says that O’Connor has had a distinguished and committed career in the public service and in the private sector and acknowledges that this is personally “a very difficult situation for her”. Martin says it is wholly within the power of the HSE board to do this and points to Oireachtas legislation that places responsibility for the appointment, performance management and removal of the CEO with the HSE board. “Under Section 16 of the Act, the board is specifically required to establish and implement arrangements for the management of the performance of the CEO, and the CEO is appointed by the board under Section 21A, and the appointment itself is a matter for the board.” He says Section 21B of the Act expressly provides that the board may, at any time, remove the CEO from office where, in its opinion, the removal of the CEO is necessary for the effective and efficient performance by the HSE of its functions. The legislation does not require ministerial approval before the board exercises that power, and where the board removes the CEO under Section 21B, it is required to provide the CEO with a statement of reasons for the removal, he adds. Martin adds: “Fundamentally, it is a matter for the board and not for the minister, and that is just the legal statutory reality of this. And that’s a very important point that people would not want to accept, but there is no other alternative to that truth and that reality. “While the minister may be informed of the board’s decision, the decision itself is one vested by law in the board.” Leaders' Questions Leaders’ Questions begins with Mary Lou McDonald telling Taoiseach Micheál Martin that crisis and turmoil in the health service under the government is nothing new, “but the chaos that unfolded yesterday was extraordinary and unprecedented”. “More than 24 hours later, we still don’t have an answer from the Minister for Health to the key question: why was the HSE chief executive fired?”. She says that when health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was interviewed on Monday, she was repeatedly asked for reasons behind the dismissal, “but each time the minister refused to answer”, adding that she “hid behind the claim” that O’Connor’s firing was solely, exclusively a matter for the HSE board. She asks Martin why O’Connor was sacked, what did Carroll MacNeill tell him, what reason has been given and what role or involvement did Carroll MacNeill have in O’Connor’s dismissal. Ministers avoid questioning Neither the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste nor any ministers spoke to the media this morning before today’s cabinet meeting. Every week, it is typical for ministers and government leaders to stop to speak to reporters outside Government Buildings – and our political team was expecting this as usual this morning. However, not today. In the midst of the HSE controversy, no one came out or stopped to answer questions from reporters. Instead, a government spokesperson said the Taoiseach would speak to the matter in the Dáil this afternoon in Leaders’ Questions, which falls under Dáil privilege. Photo shows the media waiting for ministers to arrive at today's cabinet meeting at government buildings. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie O'Connor 'best qualified' HSE chief ever - Tony O'Brien Tony O’Brien, former Director General of the HSE, told The Journal that there is “no way” the board would have taken the decision to remove Anne O’Connor from her post “without political cover”. “The whole way it’s been handled this week really does stink, and it’s clear that [the Health Minister] knew before Anne did. “It’s also incredibly disrespectful that the board met on a Thursday and that the chair, who is UK-based, didn’t communicate the decision to Anne in person but instead arranged a virtual meeting,” he added. O’Brien said that O’Connor, who served as the HSE’s director for mental health services when he was director general, is perhaps “the best qualified, best trained individual” of all the people who have ever been chief executive of the health service, himself included. He added that she has been “constantly disempowered” through moves to give the Department of Health control of the day-to-day spend of four regions, and brought in new recruitment controls. Tony O’Brien is the former HSE Director General. Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland Unsurprisingly, the HSE board removing O’Connor from her position has been raised by several politicians speaking on the plinth of Leinster House this afternoon. Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane says it is “incredible” no reasons have been provided for O’Connor’s sacking 24 hours after the news broke. Meanwhile, Labour health spokesperson Marie Sherlock says it is “perverse” that the HSE board sacked the chief executive in the middle of a “very challenging time” for the health service. “What did Anne O’Connor do to justify being sacked?” - Sinn Féin health spokesperson says it is incredible that 24 hours after the news broke that the HSE CEO has been fired, we still have no answers. @thejournal_ie https://t.co/tSt4uTrFGa — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) November 24, 2026 Who are the members of the HSE board that removed O'Connor? We may not know the reason for O’Connor’s removal yet – but we know that the decision was taken by the board of the health service, and that O’Connor plans to challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible”. Pressure is mounting on the board of the HSE, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) both calling for the board to resign over its handling of the situation. But who are the 11 members on the governing body that sacked O’Connor? Who is Anne O'Connor? Anne O’Connor’s name has been mentioned more times than we can count in the last 24 hours. But who is the former HSE executive who has been dismissed after just nine months? Our news correspondent Eimer McAuley did a deep dive on O’Connor – a Galway native who was very much an HSE insider when she took over, having spent decades working her way through the organisation. Anne O'Connor has been removed from her post as CEO of the HSE. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo