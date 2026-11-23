THE HSE HAS ended the tenure of its chief executive Anne O’Connor after just nine months, following a row over patient safety warnings issued by Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The HSE board has thanked O’Connor for her service, describing the decision as “the result of a process” carried out in accordance with the terms of her contract.

Appointed in December 2025, O’Connor took up the top job in March of this year. Since then, she has remained a relatively low-profile figure outside the health service, despite being at the helm of an organisation responsible for a €29 billion annual budget and employing more than 130,000 people.

In fact, aside from a recent, tense appearance before an Oireachtas Health Committee, one of her most revealing public statements has come in the wake of her own departure.

O’Connor has made clear that she did not resign or voluntarily step aside. Instead, she intends to challenge her dismissal “as vigorously as possible” and “vindicate” her position.

So who was the woman entrusted with running Ireland’s health service, in one of the country’s most senior public-sector jobs, with a salary of around €400,000 a year?

A Galway native, O’Connor was very much an HSE insider when she took over, having spent decades working her way through the organisation.

She became the service’s chief operations officer in 2018, putting her at the centre of its response to two of the biggest crises in its recent history: the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating cyberattack of 2021.

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Before that, she had spent four years as national director of mental health, an area she has described as her “first love”. In an HSE podcast, she spoke about the importance of moving beyond simply treating mental illness, arguing that more attention needed to be paid to helping people maintain their mental wellbeing in the first place.

Her route into healthcare was through occupational therapy. She qualified at the University of Liverpool and Trinity College Dublin before going on to study management practice at University College Cork.

In 2022, she left the HSE for the private sector, becoming managing director of Vhi Healthcare. In an interview with Eolas magazine, she described Vhi’s practice of reinvesting profits for the benefit of members as an “important differentiator” from other health insurers.

When she was appointed HSE chief executive, she said her experience in private healthcare had reinforced the need for the public and private sectors to work together. She also promised to meet staff across the organisation and listen to their experiences.

That commitment to listening would later be tested by the increasingly public dispute with CUH.

At a recent Oireachtas Health Committee hearing, O’Connor took issue with the hospital’s decision to raise concerns publicly after its chief executive warned of patient safety risks arising from severe staffing shortages ahead of winter.

While acknowledging the “huge service pressures” facing hospitals, she said CUH was not unique in that regard. What was unusual, she argued, was that it “appears to be conducting its management business via the media with extraordinary regularity”.

It was a pointed intervention, and one that now forms part of the backdrop to her departure.

O’Connor’s predecessor, Bernard Gloster, formerly chief executive of Tusla, held the HSE role for three years.