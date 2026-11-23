FALSE CLAIMS OF a violent incident at a Dublin train station circulated on social media last Friday.

The claims were posted alongside a video, which has been reshared multiple times, that shows an incident involving emergency services at a train station.

The video was accompanied by different descriptions that an incident happened at Connolly Station, including that there was a “fatality”, or a “stabbing”, or “murder”.

This is not the case and has been confirmed to The Journal by An Garda Síochána and Irish Rail.

Emergency services did attend the station, but for a medical emergency.

The rumour, which was likely prompted by a real incident involving a person who experienced a medical emergency, broke their stitches and bled in the station, was initially shared on the evening of 20 November, along with footage from the Dublin train station.

The video, which is taken from across a platform at a train station, shows two men wheeling a stretcher which is covered by a purple blanket.

At least three gardaí can be seen supervising the incident, which takes place on platform five, as identified by a sign demarcating the platform.

Passengers are also present on the platform.

The videos are accompanied by a description of the event.

A still from the video. Facebook Facebook

The Journal found at least three instances of accounts that had shared this video, including by a page called LTT media.

The post by LTT media says: “Emergency services were reported to be responding to an incident at Connolly Station in Dublin this evening, Friday, 20 November.”

“However, this has not been officially confirmed. Unverified accounts from people at the station have referred to a medical emergency on a train at Platform 5.”

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A second video by LTT media refers to the incident “developing”, saying “an individual claiming to have witnessed the incident at Dublin’s Connolly Station has expressed serious concern and anger following the emergency response at the station this evening”.

“The individual claimed that someone had been stabbed and lost their life, while also raising concerns about public safety in Dublin and criticising Government policy.”

These two posts have not been removed, but a subsequent post clarifies that the situation was actually a medical emergency and that the previous claims were rumours and not true.

Gardaí confirmed to The Journal that there was an incident at the station, but it had been a medical one.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a medical incident in Connolly Train Station at approximately 4.00pm, Friday 20 November 2026.”

In response to a question from The Journal asking whether the incident had been a stabbing, assault or murder, gardaí said: “We have no report matching the description you have provided at this time.”

There were also no media reports of a stabbing, murder or assault happening, as is the case when there has been such a serious incident.

A post from the X account of Irish Rail on the day in question said: “Some services this evening through Connolly station are operating approximately 20 minutes behind schedule due to congestion as a result of an earlier incident onboard the 15.09 Maynooth/Dun Laoghaire service – MH.”

It did not specify what the incident was.

However, Irish Rail confirmed to The Journal that the incident was a medical emergency, specifically detailing it had not arisen due to a stabbing, assault, or any other violent behaviour.

“Emergency services were called to attend a serious medical emergency a customer had on board the 15.09hrs Maynooth to Dún Laoghaire on Friday evening last, as it arrived at Connolly platform 5,” a spokesperson said.

“This was a medical emergency, and was not arising from a stabbing / assault / or any other violent behaviour.

“Our security personnel in the station also attended to ensure that the emergency services could attend and to prevent access to the platform.

“All through trains were diverted to platforms 6 and 7 for a period of just over an hour (c. 16.00hrs to 17.05hrs).”

Connolly Station has previously been the subject of false videos circulating on social media.

A video earlier this year claimed that there had been a stabbing in the station, but in fact showed blood relating to ruptured stitches in the station following a medical procedure.

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