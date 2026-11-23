A BOMBSHELL, UNPRECEDENTED and unexpected.

Just some of the reactions today to the shock news that HSE boss Anne O’Connor has been removed from her role.

To have the HSE board step in and remove the chief executive is one for the books; there is no doubt about it. It is even more unusual for that CEO to release a statement saying she wholly disagrees with the manner in which she was sacked.

The HSE was already in crisis, with budgetary overspends and localised disputes at Cork University Hospital (CUH), but this crisis, with an interim manager having to step in to steer the ship as we head into winter, is on a whole other level.

Looking at the unfolding of events today, it is clear that there are some missing pieces to this jigsaw as to how and why this has come about.

One might have hoped that when Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill took to the airwaves on the RTÉ News at One those questions would be answered. But you’d be wrong.

The reason for the sacking is a matter for the HSE board alone, according to MacNeill. Frankly, that response is unlikely to assuage the public. Yes, the HSE governance structure is there to limit political interference, but the buck ultimately stops with the minister. She answers to the public, and they will want to know why the HSE has found itself rudderless today.

And let’s just be honest: It is absolutely astounding that we still don’t have absolute clarity as to why the HSE CEO has been sacked.

Asked why O’Connor’s contract was terminated, the health minister said:

The HSE board are the only people that can answer that. They are the direct employer. It is not me.

She said the decision was made by the HSE board, stating that she was made aware on Saturday evening of the decision, and more broadly, she said she was aware of the “background process”.

“I was aware that there were concerns emerging, and that the board were dealing with that as a board themselves,” said Carroll MacNeill.

Asked did she express a view on the decision, she said it was not her place to express such a view, stating only that she expresses her views on other issues.

The minister went on to say she engaged with the HSE board in relation to concerns about the financial crisis the HSE was facing, the escalated financial crisis controls put in place this year, and about urgent and emergency care, as well as the trolley situation.

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If we’re meant to be reading between the lines, perhaps the minister, in a roundabout way, is hinting that these are the reasons why O’Connor was let go.

However, those concerns are hardly new.

These are issues that have hounded countless HSE bosses before O’Connor was on the scene.

Just look to Tony O’Brien’s time as HSE chief executive. He faced many of the same issues.

In 2017, the Department of Health called the HSE’s financial management extremely disappointing when it was projected there would be a €300 million financial deficit that year.

O’Brien ended up stepping down in the midst of the cervical check scandal, but was afforded the opportunity to resign himself.

In 2023, O’Connor’s predecessor, Bernard Gloster said the HSE was facing a cash deficit of just over €1.1 billion. So, HSE deficits and overspends are nothing new. Neither is the trolley crisis.

The fact that the health minister, the Tánaiste, or the Taoiseach has not come out, and clarified the reason why the HSE boss was sacked is only going to cause yet another headache. It is now a problem of the government’s own making.

Labour’s Marie Sherlock has said the health minister’s response is “not credible”, stating that it is unprecedented to see something like this emerge from a public body.

“The minister could not, or chose not to, answer questions as to why one of the most senior civil servants in the State lost her job,” said Sherlock.

Former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

O’Connor, it is understood, is weighing up her legal options with a trip to the High Court this week a distinct possibility. Sources have described to The Journal how she was ‘stunned’ by the HSE board’s move this morning.

Sources have also told The Journal that senior officials in the HSE are understood to be “disgusted” at how this matter has been handled.

Rumours about a “big resignation announcement” began circulating early Monday morning, with the media and politicians hearing whispers, but no one could have predicted this termination would be carried out in such a manner.

“Well, that’s a big one anyway; didn’t expect that,” said one TD this morning when the news broke.

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O’Connor’s name was one in the mix, but so was the regional executive officer over Cork University Hospital (CUH), Andy Phillips, who has been caught up in a controversy that has seen opposition members say his position was untenable.

The Journal has asked the HSE if Phillips remains in his position today, but no response has been received.

The big questions still remain: Why was Anne O’Connor sacked? And why now?

Saying that it is ‘ultimately a matter for the board’ is not going to wash. The board members are not going to do an interview on RTÉ radio or do a doorstep with the media. How will they answer these questions?

It is ultimately the responsibility of the minister and the government to communicate effectively with the public and provide clarity as to what has gone on here.

Was it the general state of the health service that was the reason? Was the CUH controversy the final straw? What was the process put in place in the run-up to O’Connor’s dismissal? Was fair procedure applied?

There are so many questions that no one in government has shed any light on today.

The focus will now most likely switch to the health minister, who will be hoping to emerge unscathed. With O’Connor saying she won’t take her dismissal lying down, it is clear that this is not going to be smooth sailing for Carroll MacNeill.

But there is a bigger risk to the government that this scandal has all the ingredients to morph into a major political crisis.

Carroll MacNeill may insist the decision rests with the HSE board, but she cannot wash her hands of the questions that follow. She can’t simply hide behind the HSE board.

She is the minister responsible for the health service and is accountable for what happens within it.

Until clarity is given – by anyone – as to what has gone on here, this controversy is far from over for the HSE, the minister and the government.