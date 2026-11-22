WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week. If you’re interested, send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a project manager on €52K who’s been struggling with the cost of living. This week, an engineer on €93K living in Co Kildare.

I’m in my late 20s and from Dublin, but I’ve recently bought a house in Kildare. We hadn’t planned on leaving Dublin, but once we started looking at houses around home, we realised that our budget wasn’t going to get us a house we’d be happy with. Most of our friends who have bought are in the same boat, with the majority landing in commuter towns rather than Dublin. There’s about a 50/50 split between new builds and second-hand homes across the group, too.

I’ve always been good at saving, going right back to the minimum-wage (€8-something an hour) part-time jobs I had during college. I think this formed my mentality around money. A new pair of shoes wasn’t just €125 any more; it was a whole weekend’s worth of work. I’m interested in recording a money diary to see how my spending habits are shifting as we slowly come out of the hyper-saving “flawless accounts” mentality we maintained while going through the mortgage process. I’ve also been reading the ‘How I Spend My Money’ articles since at least 2021, so I reckon it was about time I contributed my own!

Prior to mortgage drawdown, I was saving €3,000 a month religiously. Wages would be paid in and wouldn’t have 10 minutes of settling time before a good chunk was sent off into a savings account. My partner was putting away another €2,000. This was definitely excessive, looking back now, but we had both moved home while house hunting and it felt like the right thing to do when outgoings were so low. Nowadays, the savings account still gets paid first, albeit a more manageable figure (typically €2,000 a month for myself).

Occupation: Engineer

Age: 29

Location: Co Kildare

Salary: €93,000 (approximate, as overtime varies depending on projects)

Monthly pay (net): €5,011 (averaged out over the last 12 months)

Monthly expenses

Transport: €250 on diesel, plus about €20 on the M50 toll

Mortgage: €2,200 (our costs are halved between us; this includes a 10% overpayment, which would knock five years off the mortgage term if we continue)

Health insurance: €209 (halved between us)

Life cover: €35 (halved between us)

Bins: €24

Electricity: €60–€155 a month so far (the house has a heat pump, but no panels yet)

Food shop: About €110 a week, on average

Phone bill: €12.99 – 48 Mobile

Apple: €2.99

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Broadband: €30

Pension: My current employer doesn’t offer a pension beyond auto-enrolment, so I have a PRSA and make an AVC each year, with maximum contributions for my earnings and age.

Subscriptions: Amazon Prime – €6.99, Netflix – €11.99, Disney+ – €9.16 (paid yearly), Spotify – €12.99

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Monday

5.40am: The alarm goes off. I drag myself up, get dressed and am on the road for 6am. I get to site at about 6.30am and I’m at the desk and logged in well before 7am. I always get to site early, as I used to commute along the M50, where leaving any time after 6am meant crawling the whole way into work. Nowadays, I’d probably get away with leaving slightly later, but old habits die hard.

8.45am: Breakfast is a bowl of porridge and two poached eggs from the on-site canteen. Coffee and tea are also free, so I get an Americano to help me through the rest of the morning. (€2.30)

1.00pm: The morning was spent working on paperwork, setting up equipment and carrying out some functionality checks. My current role is a nice balance between being at a desk and actually working hands-on with equipment, although the split is weighted more towards paperwork most days.

2.00pm: I finally find a natural break in the workflow and enjoy a lasagna from the on-site canteen. (€5.00)

7.30pm: I finish up for the day and head home. I pull a free decaf from the coffee machines on my way out the door, but don’t tell my brain — I’m relying on the placebo effect and a podcast to get me home. While it’s not the norm, there are days when I log 10 or 12 hours. This can be tough, but the overtime adds a healthy bump to each month’s payslip.

8.00pm: I’m home, and dinner is ready for me thanks to the better half: pan-fried chicken, pasta and some greens. We’ve just been away for two weeks, so we’re trying to keep it relatively plain for a week or so to reset after the mountain of pizzas, pints and desserts we’ve consumed. I spend the rest of the evening (what little is left of it) catching up with herself, hearing about her workday and chilling on the couch with a YouTube video or two playing in the background. Shower and bed by 10.30pm.

Today’s total: €7.30

Tuesday

5.40am: Groundhog Day. Up and out the door just after 6am. The roads are very quiet this morning, so I fly in.

6.30am: Parked up in the work car park. That’s one benefit of an early start: a guaranteed decent parking space right up the front.

12.15pm: A rough morning getting everything up and running. I missed breakfast, so drove on through to lunch. The menu options aren’t what I’m after today, so I swing by the local shop and get a roll made up. I also grab a protein chocolate milk to try to make up for the missed calories earlier. (€7.60)

6.00pm: Quitting time. I got a heap of work done today, so I’m feeling good despite the tiredness. It also means I’ve missed the worst of rush hour. While driving home, I notice I’m not far off the fuel-light territory on the dashboard, so I take one exit earlier and fill the tank to the brim. (€130.88 for just over 60L of diesel — this one stings, and it’s only going to keep going up.)

7.00pm: Home, dinner, change, then back out to the gym. I haven’t found a decent gym since moving out of Dublin. I was previously in a chain gym for years, so I was accustomed to all the equipment and the space. I must look around for a new gym once my current membership ends, as this one is very run-down, despite being in a nice area and costing over €500 a year.

8.30pm: Home, shower and bed by 10.30pm.

Today’s total: €138.48

Wednesday

8.00am: This morning was a lot tougher; I struggled to get myself out of bed. I did have a good sleep, though, knowing I’m working from home. Work is very flexible, and most people operate under the idea of only being in when needed. I probably average two or three days a week in the office, but can easily spend a week at home when things are quieter. The flip side is a week of being on site, which makes me appreciate the home days even more.

10.00am: I typically skip breakfast when working from home, so I just have a mid-morning coffee.

12.30pm: Lunch hour. I finally get around to ordering some car parts I’ve had in my online basket for about two weeks. I’m glad I waited, as I got an email this morning about a Halloween sale with 15% off everything. We’re a two-car household and I like to do the easier service items myself: wipers, filters and so on. I still get the cars serviced for an oil change and a once-over with an independent mechanic when they’re due, more so to spot ongoing maintenance requirements while they’re up on the lift. The car parts, consumables and a couple of emergency supplies for a puncture/dead battery come in at €284 after the discount. Nearly €50 saved by being indecisive, not bad. I make a quick sandwich using some leftovers and stroll to the local shop to pick up ingredients for a dinner recipe I’ve been wanting to try. (€7.85)

1.30pm: Back to work for the afternoon. Nothing catastrophic happens and, thankfully, I finish up on time today. Herself was in the office, so she won’t be home until around 6pm. I go for a 45-minute cycle before starting dinner. I find I can be sedentary when working from home, so I consciously try to get some movement in when I can.

6.30pm: Dinner is spicy pad kra pao and coconut rice. The week-of-plain-food plan has been tossed aside, but I had to try it after seeing the recipe online. It wasn’t bad at all, but I’ll up the amount of chillies for the next attempt. Chill out for the rest of the evening before heading to bed.

Today’s total: €291.85

Related Reads Money Diaries: A project manager on €52K who's been struggling with the cost of living Money Diaries: A civil servant on €95K living in the Midlands Money Diaries: A technical program manager on €85K living in Dublin

Thursday

5.45am: It’s payday. I’m up, out and in work before 7am again. My salary usually gets paid in around 8am. It’s probably a hangover from the mortgage-prep days, but I tend to do a financial health check every time I get paid. I know there are apps for this, but my method is nothing fancy: just a note on my phone with each account and the total amount in each. Until recently, I had far too many accounts, but I’ve closed a few to avoid monthly fees (looking at you, AIB). Once paid, I take 10 minutes to work out my total and transfer €2,000 to the joint account. This will cover my half of the monthly expenses. I send another €2,000 to my Trading 212 account, as I’m currently getting 4.2% interest on savings. The daily interest payment is a welcome notification every morning.

9.00am: Work breakfast in the canteen consists of toast, a sausage, rasher and scrambled egg. (€2.80)

12.00pm: Lunch today is a sandwich and a packet of crisps. (€6.00)

4.00pm: I finish up the workday and drive home, stopping at the local Lidl to buy an obnoxious amount of sweets, crisps and refined sugar for the trick-or-treaters next week. I went around like an unsupervised junior infant, chucking bags of whatever eyeball-shaped or zombie-themed rubbish I saw straight into the basket. (€37.90)

6.00pm: Dinner, gym, home, shower, bed. Nothing to report financially.

Today’s total: €46.70

Friday

8.00am: Working from home today, so instead of being on the road for 6am, I’m out of bed bang on 8am. Usual check of emails and a quick list of tasks to close out the week.

10.00am: I take a few minutes to finally get around to a few life-admin tasks I’ve been putting off. First up is the broadband, as I got an email a few weeks back telling me it was going up. An hour on hold on the phone and I’ve gone from €30 a month to €35 a month, but I’ve doubled our internet speed to 1Gb. Not a win, not a major loss, as they were about to jump the monthly charge significantly had I not called. They’re very sneaky with introductory offers. I also discovered the call-hold feature on my phone, so I was able to work for the hour and not listen to horrible background music.

12.30pm: Lunch break and on to the next task: more car-related expenses. A double whammy of an NCT booking (€60) and my motor tax, which is due at the end of the month, so I decide to pay for that now in one lump, as it’s cheaper in the long run than paying for three or six months. (€190)

5.00pm: Work winds up for the weekend and I make the call that it’s a takeaway night to celebrate yesterday’s payday and surviving another week (€35.00).

6.30pm: We get out for a walk around the area after dinner, but the winter feeling is definitely settling in. Some of the trees have developed brilliant red shades of leaves, and we comment on garden plans for next year. It’s also good fun spotting different housing estates and houses in the area. We’re still trying to shake off the house-hunter goggles and the PTSD from home-buying websites.

Today’s total: €285.00

Saturday

8.00am: No lie-in this morning, as we’re going to look at paints. The joys. Our house is secondhand, but still quite new, so it hasn’t needed any expensive work so far. Having said that, the cost of everything is somewhat shocking. We’ve taken on any minor repairs or decorating ourselves so far, which has saved a fortune. A quick breakfast and a 45-minute drive are followed by an unnatural amount of time comparing identical shades of beige. We leave the hardware store with a couple of tester pots of paint, a new SDS drill bit for a shelving install and a replacement shower-drain trap (€33). We also swing into the shopping centre next door for a look around. I see some really nice jackets, but don’t commit as I need to check what I have buried in the wardrobes at home from last year. Herself has a more successful shopping excursion, and I spend a while towing the awkward Penneys fabric basket (the ones with illogical handle lengths) around endless mountains of knitwear and pyjamas.

1.00pm: We head back towards home and walk down to the town for a coffee. We order two lattes and have a chat about using our remaining annual-leave days before Christmas (€7.40). We pop into a bookshop on the way back home and pick up two new books (€42.00), then stop by the newsagents for a Euromillions Quick Pick, as the jackpot is getting up there (€3.50).

4.00pm: We chill for a bit then cook up a dinner consisting of random items we have left in the fridge since the last food shop nearly a week ago. Following a moderately successful carbonara where authenticity went out the window (lardons in place of guanciale and a random bag of Parmesan in place of pecorino Romano) we clean up the aftermath of dinner and chill out with our new books for the evening.

Today’s total: €52.90

Sunday

10.00am: A super-chill day is on the cards. We go for a forest walk in the morning, then head back home and divide and conquer: I cut the grass and do a little gardening in the afternoon, while the week’s worth of washing and cleaning around the house is tackled indoors. There’s also some talk about getting ahead on Christmas decorations, as we weren’t in the house this time last year. I imagine this is going to be quite spendy, but my hope is that any decorations we buy will last at least a few years. Side note: I was really disappointed with Halloween decorations this year. Shops seemed to jump straight to Christmas decorations, and anything left for Halloween was either broken, rubbish or incredibly expensive. A giant skeleton was €400 — and he’d live in my attic for 50 weeks of the year, rent-free.

2.00pm: I receive a notification that my automatic credit card payment has just gone through. I’ve been anti-credit card for years, but recently got one as I occasionally rent a car on holidays and didn’t like the large hold amount being deducted from my debit card for the whole holiday. I had used the card for a boat-trip deposit and fuel costs while away, so that’s just been paid off from my current account. (€153.80)

Today’s total: €153.80

Weekly subtotal: €976.03

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What I learned