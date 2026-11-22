A NUMBER OF businesses in Bantry Co Cork have been affected by flooding after what Cork County Council described as “severe” rainfall.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork on Saturday that was valid from 10pm until 8am today.

The forecaster had warned that rain could cause localised flooding as well as difficult travelling conditions.

A number of properties were affected by flooding at The Square, New Street, Main Street and Barrack Street in the town.

In a statement, Cork County Council said its Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met today to assess the impacts of the flooding.

“Cork County Council crews, working alongside Cork County Fire Service, remained on site throughout the night to monitor conditions and respond as required.

A clean-up operation commenced this morning, with Council staff continuing to assist affected areas and assess the impact of the flooding”, it said on X.

The council is urging businesses affected by flooding to contact the Council for information on financial assistance available through the Government’s Emergency Humanitarian Flooding Scheme, administered by the Irish Red Cross.

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It is also advising the public to exercise caution in areas affected by flooding and surface water.

Severe flooding hit Bantry overnight, inundating streets and affecting local businesses in County Cork, Ireland. https://t.co/3TKTRoH9NG — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 22, 2026

At least 20 businesses are believed to be affected by the flooding.

In a post on social media, Wharton’s Fish & Chips shared video footage of the damage, along with a post reading “Total devastation for Bantry businesses again….”.

The latest flooding is part of a series of floods to have affected Bantry in recent years.

@Whartons Fish & Chips @Whartons Fish & Chips

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O’Sullivan described it as “Heartbreak again for Bantry business owners”.

“First thing this morning I spoke with the minister of state with responsibility for flooding, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran,” he said in a social media post.

“It will be late 2027 before construction can begin on the culvert works designed to ease flooding in Bantry town. I’ve pleaded with the minister to bring the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Cork County Council together to find interim flood prevention measures before then.

“I’m so disappointed for the businesses impacted this morning. It’s been going on for too long, and it’s not good enough.”