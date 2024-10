A NEW SCHEME has been opened to residents and business owners in Bantry, Co Cork after significant flooding over the weekend “devastated” some premises.

Politicians and the public are calling for long-term protections, especially measures to address the inadequate culverts, which have been largely blamed for the destruction.

Around 20 homes and businesses were flooded on Saturday when torrential rain ran down from surrounding hills.

The last major flood in Bantry occurred in 2020, after which the State promised to perform works on the culvert system that once again was unable to cope with the high volume of water.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys today said that the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to provide support to those directly affected by the most recent flooding.

The scheme provides financial support to some people whose homes are damaged by extreme weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential items and repairs.

Jessie Hegarty, who owns Mace and Burke’s of Bantry, told C103′s Cork Today Show that while his businesses weren’t as affected as some, if the tide had been in on Saturday, they definitely would’ve been badly flooded.

Sandbags, he says, can only do so much.

You have no idea the speed. You’d just have to see it to believe it. It comes out of nowhere.

The fire brigade helped pump water away from buildings.

Having witnessed countless floods over the years, Hegarty doesn’t have any faith that real change will come about after this one.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said the flooding was “not surprising” considering certain works to protect the area were not complete, despite promises made in 2020.

Advertisement

“It is extremely demoralising for business owners, many of whom are already under extreme strain because of the high cost of doing business, to have to now deal with the damage caused by repeat flooding,” she said.

She said “bare minimum” measures that should be implemented include the waiving of commercial rates bills for businesses and the extension of support grants to homeowners affected.

However, Cairns said it’s long-term solutions are needed.

We cannot allow a situation in which people in Bantry are expected to just put up with flooding on a regular basis.

“Works must commence to improve the culvert system and on flood relief as soon as possible.”

Cairns added that the government has “serious questions” to answer given that “nothing has happened” with regards to flood prevention or relief since promises were made four years ago.

Local councillor Noel O’Donovan echoed the calls for action, saying the people of Bantry shouldn’t have to spend their weekend cleaning up after flooding.

“This weekend I walked through Bantry and saw the devastation first hand which hit several businesses. Speaking to business owners, I could feel their frustration and anger.

“These people are trying to run their businesses, to provide for their families, and to contribute to the local community,” said O’Donovan.

“Bantry is a town with incredible potential, but it will never reach that potential if businesses are constantly dealing with flood damage and worrying about when the next one will hit.”

He said that the Council and the Office of Public Works are assessing solutions for both tidal and river flooding.

“It’s time to put an end to the uncertainty that’s plagued this great west Cork town for years.”

O’Donovan added that the minister of state told him that the Office of Public Works has approved funding for an individual property protection scheme for business owners and homeowners in Bantry, which the Council will roll out shortly.