Rain warning for five counties in southeast as a wet Electric Picnic is forecast

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for five counties, taking effect from Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain with potential thunderstorms has been forecast for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

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It will be active from midday Thursday until 3am Friday.

The alert comes ahead of this weekend’s Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

A mix of weather for the festival, including periods of heavy rain, is currently forecast from Friday to Sunday in Stradbally.

Met Éireann said that difficult travelling conditions can be expcted for the five counties under the weather alert, with localised flooding and an impact also likely for outdoor events.