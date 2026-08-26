GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

RIP

1. Tributes have poured in from around the world following the death of country music icon Dolly Parton at the age of 80.

Her family announced on Tuesday that the singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright and author had passed away in Nashville, Tennessee. A representative said she died after “a brief battle with cancer”.

Gardaí

2. An Garda Síochána arbitrarily refused to pay full sick leave entitlements to an on-duty garda who suffered a torn calf muscle, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.

The WRC found that “no proper procedures” were used by the garda organisation in how it handled the woman’s case.

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Youth crime

3. Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said his department has identified about 1,000 children who are beyond the reach of youth diversion programmes.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Journal’s politics podcast The Candidate, the minister discussed the “fear” and “anger” the M9 collision has generated among the public.

Points race

4. Tens of thousands of students looking to attend third-level institutions will receive an offer from the Central Applications Office this afternoon.

Ketamine

5. Electric Picnic’s boss Melvin Benn has urged festival-goers not to take ketamine this weekend amid warnings over the growing popularity of the drug in Ireland.

Election misinformation

6. Social media companies failed to act on the vast majority of electoral disinformation reported by researchers ahead of last year’s presidential election, a new report shows.

Kells

7. A teenage cyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run in Co Meath, with a van failing to remain at the scene.

Stop the lights

8. The National Transport Authority is planning to install solar-powered lights on bus stop poles in Dublin.

New season schedule

9. The creator of the beloved gritty crime drama Love/Hate is bringing another show to RTÉ, one of a host of titles coming soon to the broadcaster this autumn.