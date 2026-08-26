CAO points are out today - find them all on The Journal from 2pm

TENS OF THOUSANDS of students looking to attend third-level institutions will receive an offer from the Central Applications Office (CAO) today.

Over 95,000 people have applied to the CAO this year. They are all hoping to receive first-round offers today via text or email today.

Some others across the country will be wondering what points they’d need in modern terms to get into their once-desired course.

Whether you’re taking a stroll down memory lane, or looking to see what your future will hold, The Journal will have all the details the second they are released this afternoon.

The results will be available here on The Journal from 2pm

This afternoon, the applications office will begin emailing successful applicants in batches, with the first batch of emails issuing just after noon.

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Unsuccessful applicants will receive a Statement of Application email asking them to check their account information to ensure that there are no errors or omissions that may have resulted in them missing out on an offer.

Speaking about the offer process, head of communications for the CAO Eileen Keleghan told students not to panic if they don’t receive an email.

“They will be able to check if they have received an offer from 2pm,” she said. “SMS text messages will also issue to those applicants who selected to receive text messages from CAO. It is important to note that, while applicants may receive an email with their offer notification, they cannot log in to view and accept their offer until after 2pm.”

Students will have until 1 September to accept or decline their offer and then a second round of offers will go out on 7 September.

Students who accept an offer will subsequently receive information from the institution about registration.

Applicants can accept their first offer and will still be considered for higher preference courses in later offer rounds, if a place becomes available and they are deemed eligible.