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Blanchardstown

Woman (20s) dies following single-vehicle crash in Dublin 15

The crash happened at around 12.30am this morning.
9.08am, 26 Aug 2026
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A WOMAN IN her 20s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Dublin 15.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which happened at around 12.30am in Ballycoolin, between the Snugborough Road and Cappagh Road roundabouts.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said the coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. 

The road remains closed as the scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. In addition they are also seeking any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

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